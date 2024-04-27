What is childhood dementia and how does it affect children?

Childhood dementia is caused by any one of more than 100 rare genetic diseases.

Broadly speaking, childhood dementia is caused by one of the following: over 100 Rare genetic disease. Although the cause is different from dementia that develops later in life, the progressive nature of the disease is the same.

half Most infants and children diagnosed with childhood dementia do not reach their 10th birthday and die. before turning 18 years old.

However, this devastating condition remains unrecognized and, importantly, lacks the research attention needed to work towards treatment and cure.

Most types of childhood dementia are caused by mutation (or wrong) DNA. These mistakes can lead to a variety of rare genetic diseases, which can lead to childhood dementia.

two-thirds The cause of childhood dementia disorders is “congenital metabolic abnormality”. This means that the metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down carbohydrates, lipids, fatty acids and proteins in the body do not function.

As a result, neural pathways malfunction, neurons (nerve cells that send messages throughout the body) die, and progressive cognitive decline occurs.

What happens to children with childhood dementia?

Most children initially appear unaffected. However, after a period of seemingly normal development, children with childhood dementia gradually lose All previously acquired skills and abilities such as speaking, walking, learning, remembering, reasoning, etc.

Dementia in childhood can also lead to significant changes in behavior, such as aggression and hyperactivity. Severe sleep disturbances are common, and vision and hearing may also be affected. Many children have seizures.

The age at which symptoms appear depends in part on the specific genetic disorder that causes dementia, but the average is approximately. 2 years old. This condition is caused by severe, progressive brain damage.

Are there any treatments available?

Current pediatric dementia treatment Evaluation target or those that are approved target a very limited number of diseases and are only available in some parts of the world. These include gene replacement. Genetically modified cell therapy And protein, enzyme replacement therapy. Enzyme replacement therapy is available in Australia. A type of childhood dementia. These treatments attempt to “fix” the problem causing the disease and have shown promising results.

Other treatments include: the goal Is there a problem with protein production? reduce inflammation In your brain.

lack of interest in research

Australian childhood cancer mortality rate almost half while 1997 and 2017 Research has enabled the development of multiple treatments. However, over the past few decades, nothing has changed For children with dementia.

From 2017 to 2023, pediatric cancer research received more than four times as much funding per patient as pediatric cancer research. childhood dementia.Despite being caused by childhood dementia, this similar number of deaths It occurs every year as a childhood cancer.

success For pediatric cancer patients Research in recent decades has demonstrated how adequate funding for medical research can lead to improved patient outcomes.

Another bottleneck for children with dementia in Australia is a lack of access to clinical trials.Ann analysis A paper published in March this year found that as of December 2023, only two clinical trials in Australia were recruiting pediatric dementia patients.

But with 54 trials recruiting worldwide, Australian patients and their families will be able to watch as patients in other parts of the world receive potentially life-saving treatment into their own hands. become.

However, we clinical trial In recent years, treatment for childhood dementia has become increasingly popular around the world.

Additionally, we know from Consultation with family Current care and support system not meeting needs Conditions of children with dementia and their families.

new research

Recently won an award new funding for our research About childhood dementia. This will help continue and expand research aimed at developing life-saving treatments.

More broadly, we need increased funding in Australia and around the world for research to develop and translate treatments for a wide range of childhood dementia diseases.

Dr. Christina Elvidge, Principal Investigator Childhood Dementia InitiativeDirector and CEO Megan Maack contributed to this article.

kim hemsleyHead of the Pediatric Dementia Research Group, Flinders Institute of Health Sciences, University of Medicine and Public Health; flinders university; Nicholas SmithHead of Pediatric Neurodegenerative Disease Research Group, University of Adelaideand City MbarokaResearcher, Childhood Dementia Research Group, Flinders Institute of Health and Medical Research, University of Medicine and Public Health flinders university

This article is republished from conversation Under Creative Commons License.read Original work.