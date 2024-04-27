Aspirin's immune-enhancing effect revealed in colorectal cancer





Research has revealed that aspirin helps the body's immune system detect and target cancer cells. Long-term daily use of aspirin can prevent the development and progression of colorectal cancer, but the mechanism is unclear. New research reveals that aspirin may exert these protective effects by boosting certain aspects of the body's immune response against cancer cells. The findings are published on Wiley Online. cancera peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. To investigate the effect of aspirin (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) on ​​colorectal cancer, researchers in Italy collected tissue samples from 238 patients who underwent surgery for colorectal cancer between 2015 and 2019. However, 12% of them were aspirin users. The patient was enrolled in his METACCRE section of the Immunological Microenvironment in Rectal Adenocarcinoma Treatment (IMMUNOREACT 8) Multicenter Observational Study. The study was funded by the Associazione Italiana per la Ricerca sul Cancro (AIRC) and was carried out primarily at the University Hospital of Padova. Compared to tissue samples from patients not using aspirin, samples from aspirin users showed less spread of cancer to lymph nodes and higher infiltration of immune cells into tumors. . Analysis of colorectal cancer cells in the laboratory shows that exposing the cells to aspirin increases the expression of a protein called CD80 on certain immune cells, which alerts other immune cells to the presence of tumor-associated proteins. The cell's ability to Supporting this finding, the researchers found that in patients with rectal cancer, aspirin users showed higher CD80 expression in healthy rectal tissue, suggesting a pro-immune surveillance effect of aspirin. Our study demonstrates a complementary mechanism of cancer prevention or treatment by aspirin, in addition to classical drug mechanisms including inhibition of inflammation. Aspirin is absorbed to a significant extent in the colon by passive diffusion. Its absorption is linear and depends on concentration along the intestine, where the concentration of orally administered aspirin can be much lower in the rectum than in other parts of the colon. Therefore, if we want to harness the effects of aspirin against colorectal cancer, we should consider ways to ensure that aspirin reaches the colorectal tract at the appropriate dose to be effective. ” Marco Scarpa, MD, Chief Researcher, University of Padova sauce: Reference magazines: Simoni, O. other. (2024) IMMUNOREACT 7: Regular aspirin use is associated with activation of immune surveillance in colorectal cancer. cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.35297.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240427/Aspirins-immune-boosting-effects-in-colorectal-cancer-revealed.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos