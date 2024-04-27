Health
Three women infected with HIV in New Mexico after 'vampire facial': CDC explains what happened
Albuquerque, New Mexico (KRQE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new information about an Albuquerque spa that was shut down by health regulators after a customer contracted HIV.
of Report released by CDC Data collected Thursday by researchers from federal agencies and the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) includes data on individuals who received a “vampire facial,” also known as a “platelet-rich plasma (PRP) microneedling facial.” It was She went to a VIP beauty salon and spa and contracted HIV.
The CDC describes the procedure as “drawing a patient's blood and separating the blood into plasma and cellular components using sterile, single-use or multi-use instruments.”
PRP is injected into the face for cosmetic purposes such as rejuvenating the skin and reducing acne scars. ”
HIV is a virus that attacks the body's immune system and can cause symptoms such as: AIDS If you don't treat it. Although the virus can be controlled medically, there is no effective treatment. According to the CDC, once you are infected with HIV, you remain infected for the rest of your life.
Dangerous behavior at the spa
The CDC report concluded that VIP Beauty Salon & Spa is an “unlicensed facility that does not follow recommended infection prevention procedures and does not maintain customer records.”
During an on-site inspection of the spa in fall 2018, authorities discovered multiple unsafe practices, including:
- “Unwrapped syringes were found in drawers and on countertops and disposed of in regular trash cans.”
- “A rack of unlabeled tubes containing blood was on the kitchen counter.”
- “Unlabeled blood tubes and medical injections (Botox and lidocaine) were stored in the kitchen refrigerator along with food.”
Investigators also noted that no steam sterilizer was found on the premises.
Client infected with HIV
The investigation into VIP Beauty Salon began in summer 2018 after NMDOH was notified that a woman with unknown HIV risk factors had been diagnosed with HIV after receiving a vampire facial at the spa in spring 2018. started.
In response, NMDOH sent out several health alerts and hosted. walk-in test event For those who were spa customers.
The CDC report says authorities have identified five patrons of the spa with HIV. The group included four women and a man who was the sexual partner of one of the four female patients, but who did not receive any services from the spa.
Evidence reviewed by the researchers suggests that three of the women contracted HIV from “unexplained contamination that occurred at the spa during the spring and summer of 2018.” “The three patients in this cluster have no known social contact with each other, and the specific mechanism of transmission between these patients has not been identified,” the report said.
Information about the three women and their visit to the spa can be found below.
|female 1
|woman 2
|woman 3
|Year
|40-50
|40-50
|40-50
|HIV testing season and year
and diagnosis
|Summer 2018
|Positive screen:
Fall 2018.
diagnosis:
Winter 2019
|Spring 2023
|HIV internship
|stage 1
|stage 1
|stage 3
|I received a spa service.
Season and year received
|With PRP
Microneedle.
Spring 2018
|With PRP
Microneedle.
Summer 2018
|With PRP
Microneedle.
Summer 2018
2018-2023. **Note: The table above is not an exact replica of the table created by the CDC, and the information is presented differently to help you understand this report.. )
Researchers determined that one woman diagnosed with HIV and her male partner were infected before the woman received cosmetic injection services at a spa. Authorities based this conclusion on the fact that the woman and man “had stage 3 or chronic HIV infection,” and the woman began PRP with microneedling at a VIP beauty salon in 2016, about two years before the woman started PRP with microneedling. This is based on the fact that he tested positive for HIV in the summer of 2017. And a spa.
Information about women and their male partners can be found below.
|woman 4
|man 1
|Year
|50-60
|40-50
|HIV testing season and year
and diagnosis
|Positive screen:
Summer 2016.
diagnosis:
Fall 2021
|Fall 2021
|HIV internship
|stage 3
|stage 3
|I received a spa service.
Season and year received
|PRP and microneedling
(multiple steps);
Spring/Summer 2018
|none
Blood samples from five patients and a former client diagnosed with HIV in 2012 were submitted to the CDC for nucleotide sequence analysis. “All five patients were confirmed to have spa-related cases,” the CDC report states.
According to the CDC, the agency has not previously reported any cases of HIV transmission through contaminated blood from cosmetic injection services. The study is “the first to link HIV infection to non-sterile cosmetic injection services,” the report said.
The CDC noted that free testing remains available for former customers of VIP beauty salons and spas, and that the investigation and public health response continues.
Spa Owner Billing
Maria Ramos de Luis, the owner of the spa, said: pled guilty to five charges By the end of 2022, he will be able to practice medicine without a license. she was sentenced 3 and a half years in prison. VIP Beauty Salon & Spa closed on September 7, 2018.
