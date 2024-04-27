Health
“Plasma was called liquid gold”: The true story of the British infected blood scandal | Contaminated blood scandal
Located on a former slave owner's cotton plantation in Arkansas, the vast Cummins State Farm Penitentiary spans 6,700 hectares (16,500 acres) and can hold approximately 1,900 inmates.
It functions as a farm growing vegetable crops, dairy and livestock, but for more than 20 years its most profitable product has been blood plasma collected from prisoners.
Prisoners were paid between $5 and $7 each, and their plasma was sold for about $100 into the pharmaceutical industry supply chain from the early 1960s to the early 1980s.
Cummins was one of a network of prisons across America that provided plasma and its extracts for products shipped around the world, including the United Kingdom. Paid donors were also drawn from underprivileged communities in the United States, including drug addicts and people with sexually transmitted diseases.
Kara McGoogan, author Poison Line: A true story of death, deception, and infected blood“Plasma was so profitable that it was called liquid gold. From American prisons to England, mistakes were made along the way to create this deadly product.”
Shocking testimonies from “bleeders” who donated to Cummins have been revealed. It was claimed there was no sink at the bleeding site and no clinical scrubs or gloves. The floor of the blood collection room was stained with blood. It is alleged that vetting procedures were regularly ignored.
At another prison in Louisiana, even more horrifying claims were made. One witness claimed to have seen people “injecting drugs intravenously” while waiting to donate, while another claimed to have seen people “getting up on the table to bleed” before He claimed they had sex in the bathroom.
A clotting agent extracted from blood plasma was used to treat people in the UK suffering from hemophilia, a condition in which the blood's ability to clot is severely impaired.
Typically, about 10,000 donors end up donating to a batch of product, ranging from inmates at a series of prisons in the American South to the homeless in Los Angeles. If just one person infects her with HIV or hepatitis C, the entire product can become contaminated.
of Blood test for infected people in LondonThe agency, which opened in 2018 and has heard from 370 witnesses and examined tens of thousands of documents, is due to report next month on the worst treatment scandal in NHS history. He killed more than 3,000 people through dirty blood infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses.
Ministers have long maintained that patients were given the “best available treatment” at the time. They argued that clinicians and health officials lacked the knowledge to prevent the tragedy.
of observer I saw the documents submitted to inquiry What contradicts this claim is British officials reveal what they were told in the 1970s The plasma was obtained from an inmate and could not be properly tested.
One of the products was Koate, manufactured by Cutter Laboratories, which is owned by a pharmaceutical company. bayer. The Cutter Institute has been a major customer of blood plasma traded at Cummins Prison since the 1960s.
Pharmaceutical executives spoke frankly about the risks to their companies. application Licensed by UK regulators in October 1975. “The presence or absence of the hepatitis virus in Coate cannot be proven with absolute certainty, so the presence of the virus should be assumed,” the report said.
Officials from Britain's Medicines Safety Board were also told that the “raw materials” were obtained from a variety of sources. “American State Prison”.
Officials should have known that paid inmates were more likely to be drug users and more likely to be at risk of infection, but that permission was granted by the then-State Department. there were. health and social security.
“It is appalling that the government allowed these products to be approved without giving people their informed consent, knowing that these products were infected and that some of the donors were prisoners.” Stated. Jason Evans, founder of the Factor 8 campaign Her father, Jonathan, contracted HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated blood and died in October 1993. “The license document is very important because it shows the level of knowledge of the government.”
Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder caused by decreased levels of clotting proteins known as factor VIII (the most common deficiency associated with hemophilia A) and factor IX. It is a disease that mainly affects men.
The condition was treated for several years by administering fresh frozen plasma intravenously, but by the early 1970s manufacturers were extracting proteins from pooled plasma and producing a lyophilized concentrated powder for soluble injection. I was able to do.
Commercially available protein products were considered “miracle” treatments, but plasma supplies were in short supply. The World Health Organization has urged countries to be self-sufficient in blood supplies and avoid paid donors because of the high risk of infected blood. Dr. Joseph Garrott Allen, an American clinician, warned the British Blood Products Institute in January 1975 that the U.S. supply chain of paid donors was “extremely dangerous.”
Despite the warnings, the UK began licensing commercial factor VIII products in the early 1970s. In the 1970s, this contaminated product caused an outbreak of hepatitis B in hemophiliacs, but clinicians believed that the benefits of treatment outweighed the risks.
January 1983 observer They reported that these products could be a vector for HIV, a more deadly virus. “Commercial blood products imported into the UK from the US may pose a serious threat to the health of people with haemophilia,” the newspaper reported.
4 months later, sunday mail A front-page article warned of 'hospitals using murderer's blood', rightly warning that thousands of British lives could be at risk.
Cutter Laboratories had begun testing donors in February 1983 due to the risk of AIDS, but in the UK ministers, clinicians and health officials said there was no conclusive evidence of a risk and halted treatment. could not.
November 1983 Kenneth Clarke, then health minister, told parliament there was no “conclusive evidence”. AIDS was transmitted through blood products. Contaminated products were not phased out until 1985, when heat-treated products were introduced.
For years, as the scale of the disaster became clearer, ministers were accused of making the tragedy worse by refusing to admit their failures. Activists say the destruction of documents and misleading statements amount to a cover-up.It is also shown in the document Children with hemophilia were experimented on Possible treatments for HIV infection by doctors.
The Infected Blood Inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, investigated how 30,000 people became infected with HIV and hepatitis C. The patient acquired the infection from over-the-counter hemophilia blood products and blood transfusions that had not been routinely tested for hepatitis C before September 1991. He isolated the genetic sequence for hepatitis C, previously known as “non-A, non-B” hepatitis, in 1989.
An interim report published in July 2022 recommended an interim report. Compensation payment of more than £100,000 It should be paid to all infected people and all surviving partners. In a second interim report in April 2023, Langstaff revealed that “fraud occurred at an individual, group and organizational level.”
The government has paid more than £400m in interim compensation but says it is not in a position to make a final decision on further payments until it has seen the report.
Bayer said it fully cooperated with the blood investigation of the infected person. The company said in a statement: “Bayer expresses its deepest condolences to those who contracted HIV or hepatitis infections through the use of blood therapies in the 1970s and 1980s, and to the families of those infected.
“Bayer acknowledges that this tragic situation occurred and that the treatments developed by Bayer Group companies and prescribed by doctors to save and improve lives actually ended up causing tremendous suffering. I sincerely regret this.”
