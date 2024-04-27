Health
What is prion disease? Hunter died from deadly disease
(NEXSTAR) – A recent report published in the medical journal Neurology found that two hunters contracted Creutzfeldt, a fatal neurological disease, after eating venison taken from deer infected with chronic wasting disease. -It has been suggested that he had Jacob's disease.
Researchers have long considered interspecies transmission of chronic wasting disease (CWD) to be plausible. But this latest report, which describes what researchers call a “cluster” of cases, presents some of the strongest evidence yet of possible animal-to-human transmission.
Researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio, who wrote the report, said: “Although a causal relationship has not yet been proven, this cluster raises concerns about the potential risks and public health implications of consuming CWD-infected deer. “This highlights the need for further investigation.” their discoveries.
The two hunters described in the report's case studies were from the same lodge and both were known to have consumed deer meat from CWD-infected populations.
Researchers say both hunters suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and both died, and one showed symptoms shortly after the other died.
These incidents suggest “the possibility of a new animal-to-human transmission of CWD,” the authors wrote.
What is chronic wasting disease?
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a neurological disease that affects deer populations as well as other cervids in the same family. Symptoms usually appear about 18 months after infection and include weight loss, increased salivation, increased thirst, increased urination, and loss of consciousness. U.S. Geological Survey. Infections in deer are always fatal, officials added.
According to the USGS, CWD can be transmitted through contact with animals or contaminated body fluids.of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adds that deer can also be infected through contaminated food, water, or soil.
CWD is also classified as a prion disease, meaning it affects the prion protein in the brain. When abnormal versions of these proteins infect an animal, they cause the normal prion protein to misfold, causing many neurological problems.
Infection prevention and mitigation are the main courses of action to control the spread of CWD. There is no known cure; According to the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.Dozens of U.S. states have reported cases of CWD in animal populations, and authorities are warn against eating any meat Infection from an infected person is suspected.
What is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease?
Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is a prion disease that, like CWD, also affects humans. CJD, a neurodegenerative disease, is characterized by symptoms similar to Alzheimer's disease. They get worse “much faster” and Mayo Clinic writes. Symptoms specifically include memory loss, coordination problems, difficulty speaking, and personality changes, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The diagnosis rate of CJD in the United States is approximately 1 in 1 million people According to CDC estimates.
The CDC also points out that CJD is not “related” to bovine spring encephalopathy (BSE), also known as “mad cow disease,” even though both are caused by prions. However, it has been proven that BSE can actually be transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated meat, causing a disease called variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). Both CJD and vCJD are fatal and share similar symptoms. Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Cases of CJD caused by contaminated deer meat are different from cases of vCJD caused by contaminated beef. However, the researchers suggest that the possible link between CWD and CJW shown in the UT report should not be ignored.
“Although conclusive evidence of prion transmission across species does not exist, vigilance against such cases is critical for public health,” the researchers wrote.
