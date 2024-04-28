Low-intensity exercise linked to reduced depression: Study – India TV





Image source: FREEPIK Low-intensity exercise may reduce depression A recent study conducted by researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) found a significant correlation between low to moderate intensity exercise and a reduced risk of depression. This study was a comprehensive review of various research projects around the world that aimed to explore the potential of physical activity as an intervention for mental health. The analysis, published in the respected journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, found that physical activity can reduce the risk of depression by 23% and anxiety by 26%. Interestingly, the strongest association was observed between low and moderate physical activity, including activities such as gardening, golf, and walking, and reduced risk of depression. Conversely, this correlation was less pronounced during high-intensity exercise. Additionally, physical activity was significantly associated with a reduced risk of severe mental health conditions, including a 27% reduction in psychosis/schizophrenia. Remarkably, these results were consistent across genders, age groups, and different regions around the world. Lead author Lee Smith, who is also a professor of public health at ARU, emphasized the importance of preventing mental health complications and said that multifaceted treatment approaches, including pharmacological interventions, psychotherapy and lifestyle adjustments, emphasized the need for He said: “Effective prevention of mental health complications is a major challenge in the field of public health and has emerged as an area of ​​paramount importance. These conditions can be complex, and pharmacological A multifaceted treatment approach may be required, including clinical interventions, psychotherapy, and lifestyle changes. “These effects of physical activity intensity on depression highlight the need for precise exercise guidelines. Although moderate exercise may improve mental health through biochemical reactions, high Intense exercise can worsen stress-related responses in some people. It's important to recognize the differences in how people respond to exercise, which is essential for an effective mental health strategy and recommended activities. suggests that it needs to be tailored to the individual,” he added. This finding suggests that such levels of physical activity may be more achievable for people who simply make small lifestyle changes without committing to a rigorous exercise program. It emphasizes the importance of even low to moderate levels of physical activity in promoting mental well-being. Also read: Study finds immersion in nature reduces inflammation levels

