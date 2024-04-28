Physical activity in nature can help prevent several diseases such as depression and type 2 diabetes





Physical activity in natural environments can prevent around 13,000 non-communicable diseases a year in the UK and save more than £100 million in treatment costs, new research from the University of Exeter has found.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease cause 74% of global mortality. Non-communicable diseases, also known as chronic diseases, are not transmitted from person to person, and deaths from these diseases are increasing in most countries. Physical inactivity is associated with a variety of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and mental health conditions. In its 2022 Global Status Report on Physical Activity, WHO estimates that if physical activity remains at current levels, there will be 500 million new infections worldwide between 2020 and 2030, resulting in It is estimated that treatment costs will be in excess of £21 billion. Natural environments support recreational physical activity, and this new study specifically focuses on locations such as beaches and coastlines, countryside, parks and other open spaces in towns and cities. Researchers at the University of Exeter used data from a representative cross-sectional survey of the British population to study six non-infectious diseases: major depressive disorder, type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, ischemic stroke and colon cancer. The number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases was estimated. , breast cancer is prevented through nature-based recreational physical activity. Commenting on the findings, published in Environment International, Dr James Grellier, from the University of Exeter School of Medicine, said: “This is the first time such an assessment has been carried out on a national scale, and we believe it is almost certainly an underestimate of the truth.” The value of nature-based physical activity in disease prevention here Although we've focused on the six most common non-communicable diseases, there are some less common diseases that can be prevented through physical activity, such as other types of cancer and mental illness. Health Note that chronic diseases can affect people for many years, so the overall value of physical activity in preventing each case is certainly much higher. ” Increasing the physical activity level of the population is an increasingly important strategic goal for public health agencies around the world. The WHO recommends that adults aged 18 to 64 do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise (or at least 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise) per week to maintain good health. Recommended. However, 27.5% of adults in the world do not meet these recommendations. In 2019, 22 million adults aged 16 and over in the UK visited a natural environment at least once a week. Exeter researchers estimate that with reported levels of natural-based physical activity, this could have prevented 12,763 non-communicable diseases and saved £108.7 million in health costs per year. Masu. We used population-representative data from the Nature Engagement Monitor survey to estimate the weekly amount of nature-based recreational physical activity by UK adults in 2019. The researchers used epidemiological dose-response data to calculate the incidence of six uninfected individuals. We estimated infectious diseases prevented by nature-based physical activity and associated savings using published medical costs, unofficial medical costs, and productivity losses. In 2019, the healthcare costs of physical inactivity in the UK were estimated to be around £1 billion. Dr James Grellier, from the University of Exeter Medical School, said: 'For people who lack the access, desire or confidence to take part in organized sport or fitness activities, nature-based physical activity is a much more widely available and informal option. We believe our research should motivate decision-makers looking to increase physical activity in local populations to invest in natural spaces such as parks to make it easier for people to be physically active. .”

