Impact of climate change on hay fever and allergies





A recent study found that warming trends and increased carbon dioxide emissions are the main factors behind the increase in pollen counts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is a great place to live unless you suffer from seasonal allergies. If so, this is a difficult place to live. About 25% of South Carolina residents are suffering from pollen season, and the symptoms are getting worse. Our climate is warming from anthropogenic pollution. Since 1970, average spring temperatures in Columbia, South Carolina have increased by 2.8°F.This warming has shortened the growing season. Lengthen 29 days (about 4 weeks) longer than 54 years ago. Additionally, increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has caused plants to produce more pollen. As pollen levels increase, more people are affected by seasonal allergies due to dosage effects. Therefore, the pollen season is getting longer and more intense, which makes allergies worse. A recent study from the University of Michigan found that warming trends and increased carbon dioxide emissions are the main factors behind the increase in pollen counts. Climate alone had little effect on changes in the numbers. They also found that current emissions routes could increase pollen counts by up to 200% by the end of the century. Even if we don't reach that level, the pollen season will get even worse. The last freeze in Columbia, South Carolina was on February 25th, so the growing season started early this year. This was her third earliest final freeze since 1948. Pollen began to increase from late January and reached its maximum in March. Normally, March and April are the months with the highest number of cases, and this year the average number of cases is above normal. There are three stages of pollen season in South Carolina. The first stage is tree pollen, which predominates in the spring. This transfers to the lawn during the summer season, and much of it comes from the mowing that takes place. The count decreases to a moderate level. Then, in September, there is a sudden increase in numbers as weeds become dominant. Pollen season in Columbia, South Carolina typically runs from late January to mid-November. This is an example of climate change becoming a health issue. By addressing climate change, we can stabilize pollen counts. If you can do that, you can prevent the pollen season from getting worse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wltx.com/article/weather/forecast/climate/climate-change-pollen-season-allergies/101-4927851a-7fba-41f6-99fa-3e9578dbdc2c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos