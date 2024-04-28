Semaglutide is associated with symptom improvement in obesity-related HFpEF





Semaglutide therapy is associated with significant improvements in heart failure (HF)-related symptoms, physical limitations, and weight loss in patients with obesity-related heart failure (HFpEF) with preserved ejection fraction, a study shows. . lancet. The researchers used STEP-HFpEF (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04788511) and STEP-HFpEF DM (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04916470), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted at 129 centers in 18 countries. Eligible participants for both trials must be 18 years of age or older, have a left ventricular ejection fraction of 45% or higher, a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II to IV symptoms, Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) <90 and 6-minute walking distance (6MWD) >100 m. In STEP-HFpEF, individuals with diabetes or hemoglobin A 1c (HbA 1c ) Concentrations above 6.5% were excluded. In STEP-HFpEF DM, participants were also required to have a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes and HbA at least 90 days prior to screening. 1c less than 10. Eligible participants were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide or a matching placebo for 52 weeks, followed by 5 weeks of follow-up. The primary endpoints were change in KCCQ-CSS and percent change in weight at week 52. “ This prespecified pooled analysis provides the most convincing evidence to date for the use of semaglutide to improve symptoms in patients with obesity-related heart failure with preserved ejection fraction with and without type 2 diabetes. Producing…In addition to weight loss… A total of 529 patients with STEP-HFpEF were enrolled from March 19, 2021 to March 9, 2022, and 616 patients with STEP-HFpEF DM were enrolled from June 27, 2021 to September 2, 2022. It was done. Of the cohort, 573 people were enrolled. Participants were assigned to semaglutide and 572 to placebo. Their median age was 69 years (IQR, 62-75), 50% female, 90% Caucasian, and median follow-up was 401 days. Pooled results showed that the improvement in KCCQ-CSS at week 52 was significantly greater in the semaglutide group versus the placebo group (15.0 vs. 7.5, mean difference, 7.5 points, 95% CI, 5.3-9.8, 95% CI , 5.3-9.8, mean difference, 7.5 points) P <.0001). Percent weight loss was significantly greater (-8.4%; 95% CI, -9.2 to -7.5; P <.0001), and the corresponding mean weight loss at week 52 was 12.0 kg (SD, 7.7) in the semaglutide group versus 3.1 kg (SD, 7.7) in the placebo group (between-group difference, -8.9; 95)% CI, -9.9 to -8.0). At week 52, the semaglutide group showed a significant improvement in 6MWD (between-group difference, 17.1 m; 95% CI, 9.2-25.0; P <.0001), the number of wins for the hierarchical composite endpoint increased significantly (win percentage, 1.65; 95% CI, 1.42-1.91; P <.0001) and a significant decrease in C-reactive protein (estimated treatment ratio, 0.64; 95% CI, 0.56-0.72; P <.0001) compared to the placebo group. There were 161 serious adverse events in the semaglutide group (28.7 events per 100 person-years) compared to 301 events in the placebo group (52.7 events per 100 person-years). Among several study limitations, the number of clinical events was probably not large enough to clearly demonstrate the efficacy of semaglutide in reducing heart failure events. Additionally, there were too few non-white patients and patients enrolled outside of North America and Europe to allow detailed analysis by race beyond white versus non-white participants or across multiple geographic regions. was. Additionally, baseline renal function data were not available in STEP-HFpEF. “This pre-specified integrated analysis of the STEP-HFpEF and STEP-HFpEF DM trials generates the most convincing evidence to date. Semaglutide It not only improves symptoms, physical limitations, and motor function in patients with obesity-related heart failure regardless of ejection fraction, but also results in weight loss. type 2 diabetesand across a variety of clinically relevant subgroups,” the researchers wrote. Disclosure: STEP-HFpEF and STEP-HFpEF DM received funding from Novo Nordisk. Some study authors declared affiliations with biotech, pharmaceutical, and/or device companies. Please see the original bibliography for a complete list of author disclosures.

