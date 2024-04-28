Health
Children living in high-altitude regions of India may be more susceptible to stunting
Living at high altitudes in India is associated with an increased risk of stunting, with children living in homes above 2,000 meters above sea level having a 40% higher risk than children living in homes below 1,000 meters above sea level, an open study found. This was revealed in a study published in the Access Journal. BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health.
Children living in rural areas appear to be the most vulnerable, and researchers advocate prioritizing nutrition programs in the country's hilly and mountainous regions.
Despite efforts, child stunting caused by chronic malnutrition remains a major public health challenge in India, affecting more than a third of five-year-olds, researchers say. Pointed out.
Studies in other countries have shown an association between residential altitude and stunting, but it is unclear whether this also applies to India, where a significant number of people live at altitudes above 2,500 meters above sea level.
To investigate this further, the researchers used data from India's leading national household survey, the National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4). Approximately 167,555 children under the age of 5 nationwide were included in the analysis.
GPS data were used to classify altitude levels, and World Health Organization (WHO) criteria were used to define stunting.
Most of the children (98%, 164,874) lived below 1000 meters above sea level. 1.4% (2346 people) lived between 1000 and 1999 meters above sea level. and 0.2% (335 people) lived at altitudes above 2000 meters. Seven out of 10 people lived in rural areas.
The overall prevalence of stunting in these children was 36%, with it being more prevalent in children aged 18 to 59 months (41%) than in children younger than 18 months (27%). The rate was high.
Stunting was more common in children third and subsequent in the birth order (44%) than in firstborn children (30%). And children who were small or very small at birth had even higher rates of stunting (45%).
Maternal education emerged as an influential factor, with the prevalence of stunting decreasing as maternal educational attainment increased. The proportion of children whose mothers had no schooling was more than twice the proportion of children whose mothers had higher education: 48% versus 21%.
Other protective factors included elements of antenatal care such as clinic visits, tetanus vaccination, and iron intake. folic acid supplement; Proximity to medical facilities. and does not belong to any particular caste or indigenous tribe.
The researchers acknowledged that this was an observational study that captured a snapshot of the population at a specific point in time, making it difficult to confirm that altitude was the cause of stunting.
But they suggest there is a plausible explanation for their findings. For example, chronic exposure to high altitude can reduce appetite, limit oxygen delivery to tissues, and limit nutrient absorption.
Food insecurity also tends to be more acute in highlands where crop yields are low and climates are harsh. Similarly, they suggest that access to and provision of health care, including the implementation of nutrition programs, is also more difficult.
“In summary, addressing stunting requires coordinated efforts across the health and nutrition sectors, with a focus on high-risk children in vulnerable communities,” the researchers concluded. I'm wearing it.
“A multifaceted approach needs to combine reproductive health initiatives, women's nutrition programs, infant and young child feeding interventions, and food security measures. Continued research, monitoring and evaluation will help all of India's This will be key to guiding evidence-based policies and targeted actions to ensure that children have opportunities for healthy growth and development. ”
Professor Sumantra Ray, Co-Owner and Executive Director of NNEdPro Global Food, Nutrition and Health Research Institute BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health and BMJ, addition:
“Public health interventions in India in recent decades have effectively addressed previously prevalent nutritional problems, such as iodine deficiency associated with living at high altitudes.
“However, this study highlights the complexity of malnutrition in hill regions, where there are broad determinants of malnutrition in children under five years of age, and the relative contribution of genetic, environmental, lifestyle and socio-economic factors. Further research is needed to elucidate this contribution.”
sauce:
Reference magazines:
Fado, SB, other. (2024). India's geographical altitude and stunting of children under five years of age. BMJ nutrition, prevention and health. doi.org/10.1136/bmjnph-2024-000895.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240426/Children-living-in-higher-altitude-areas-of-India-may-be-more-vulnerable-to-stunted-growth.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Children living in high-altitude regions of India may be more susceptible to stunting
- Xi Jinping has carried out the biggest restructuring of China's military in the past decade. The strategy behind his decision
- Prabowo says Jokowi is preparing to succeed him
- Best Bollywood Horror Movies to Binge Watch
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address 4 rallies in Karnataka today to strengthen BJP's voter base
- Red walls and green dreams: what are the main battlegrounds in local elections in England? | By-elections
- Adhyayan Suman recalls his Bollywood debut amid criticism from Shekhar Suman: 'It was a mistake, not a debut' | Hindi Cinema News
- Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Gillespie and Kirsten as men's head coaches | Cricket news
- Fashion show brings community together to help fight poverty in Anderson | Local News
- Luca Baggi on LinkedIn: Google fires Python team – reported by Thomas Wouters
- California Disney characters unionize decades after their Florida peers. Hollywood plays a role WFTV
- Video shows US and Israeli hostages alive in Gaza | BBC News