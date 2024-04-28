Avian influenza confirmed in dairy cows in Colorado





DENVER (KKTV) – Avian influenza has been confirmed in dairy cows in Colorado, making the state the ninth state in the U.S. to have the highly contagious virus jump from birds to cows. According to the state Department of Agriculture, the Colorado State Veterinarian's Office received a call on April 22 that a dairy herd in northeastern Colorado was exhibiting symptoms of H5N1 (avian influenza). In cows, symptoms of avian influenza include reduced feed intake, decreased milk production, and abnormal milk production. “Samples submitted to the Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested presumptive positive for HPAI on April 24 and were confirmed by the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. [U.S. Department of Agriculture] The National Institute of Veterinary Services made the announcement on April 25,” the Colorado Department of Agriculture said. The Colorado Department of Agriculture said infected cattle tend to recover. The day before avian influenza was confirmed in cattle in Colorado, the Department of Agriculture announced: announced action This is to limit the spread of infection, including testing cattle before they cross state borders. “We continue to monitor this ongoing HPAI outbreak as it evolves, and in the last month we have confirmed that the virus has been transferred to dairy cows. Although it is not yet fully understood, we do know that the infection appears to be spreading from cow to cow and between herds,” Colorado veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin said in a statement provided by the State Department. mentioned in. of agriculture. “It is critical that producers implement enhanced biosecurity measures to reduce the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.” Click here for more information about avian influenza in Colorado. here and here. Copyright 2024 KKTV. All rights reserved.

