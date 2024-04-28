Health
Bird flu found on dairy farm in northeastern Colorado
Colorado is now one of nine states where dairy cows have tested positive for avian influenza.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory confirmed Thursday that highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in dairy cows in a northeastern Colorado herd.it is first discovery of the disease In Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture notified the Colorado Veterinarian's Office on Monday of a herd of cattle exhibiting clinical signs of HPAI. press release said.
related Initial FDA results show that pasteurization is effective in killing avian influenza in milk
Bird flu was first detected in a dairy herd in Texas on March 25th.
“We continue to monitor this ongoing HPAI outbreak as it evolves, and over the last month we have seen the virus moving to dairy cows. The mechanism of transmission of this virus is We don't fully understand it yet, but we do know that the virus appears to be spreading from cow to cow and through the herd,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin. said. “It is critical that producers implement enhanced biosecurity measures to reduce the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.”
Infected cows usually show decreased appetite and milk production. My breasts also come out abnormally.”colostrum,” the USDA announced.
However, cows usually recover with sufficient care.
USDA and US Food and Drug Administration Both companies declared commercially produced milk safe for consumers.
related Bird flu detected in three Colorado counties, Denver Zoo temporarily closes bird exhibits (2022)
“Pasteurization continues to be shown to inactivate bacteria and viruses in milk,” the CDA press release states. “The risk to the general public remains low, according toCenters for Disease Control and Prevention). H5N1 remains an agricultural problem primarily in poultry and is now also a problem in dairy cattle. Two human cases of H5N1 infection have been reported in the United States. One in Colorado in 2022 Both cases showed minimal symptoms after contact with infected animals. There is no confirmed human-to-human transmission associated with the current H5N1 virus. ”
related Bird flu is causing egg prices to rise again
Colorado has 106 dairy farms with approximately 200,000 dairy cows.
The USDA federal order On Wednesday, it asked dairy farms to restrict the transport of animals. Transportation of lactating cows across state lines must follow specific USDA guidelines, including pre-inspection.
related USDA announces dairy industry will require avian influenza testing for cattle traveling between states
of colorado state fair It begins on August 23rd and features pig, sheep, goat, poultry, beef and dairy cattle shows. Several county fairs with similar exhibits begin in July prior to the state contest. State officials have not yet released information about the impact of avian influenza on these events.
