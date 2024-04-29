Plastics: a key player in the birthrate crisis

From the never-ending supply chain advertisements for new infant products airing on television to the rise of mom vloggers on social media to the seemingly relentless series of articles about how to raise a baby Einstein, baby fever It seems like it's all around us. What is perhaps invisible in our timeline is that infertility is a real and serious problem that affects people all over the world. 1 in 6 couples Those who wish to become pregnant. In fact, global birth rates are declining rapidly. almost 1% Years from 1960 to 2018.

Recent research has revealed the hidden and often minor villain behind this infertility crisis: plastic. Specifically, a range of micro and nanoplastics including: Slightly larger than sesame to size of virus in your body. These plastic particles aren't the only problem. Its toxicity is amplified by chemical additives that inhibit hormones such as: phthalates or bisphenol A (BPA), It oozes out of them.

it starts with sperm

For men, common causes of infertility are related to low sperm count and reduced sperm viability. Recent studies have shown evidence of exposure to microplastics. Reduced sperm viability and DNA integrity, ultimately leading to fertility and egg fertilization problems. Additionally, mitochondrial dysfunction and DNA fragmentation were observed. After just 30 minutes of exposure Even microplastics and nanoplastics. These problems with energy production and genetic material may ultimately make it impossible for sperm exposed to plastic to survive.

The serious real-world impacts of these plastics are on the horizon and may already be a reality. Some countries, including Japan and South Korea, average minimal microplastics It can have a significant impact on fertility within our bodies. Even in areas that have not yet reached that number, Contaminants and additives in plastics It can still change the chemical properties of plastics, which can make them more harmful.

How plastic is negatively impacting women's reproduction at every level

Women with infertility issues are also not immune to the effects of plastic.general Causes of female infertility These include early menopause, aging of the ovaries, and problems with egg production. Although further studies in humans are needed, studies in mice provide evidence that exposure to microplastics causes health effects. Decreased egg survival rateis the precursor of eggs.

Research has shown that plastic particles can pass through protective walls in the body, such as the placenta, during pregnancy. In fact, microplastics have been detected in both regions. Human side and fetal side of the placenta, shows how plastic not only harms fertility, but can also pose risks during pregnancy, even after the egg has been fertilized. A recent study found that microplastics are present in our bodies. 100% human placenta Tested.

Even after getting pregnant, we're not out of the woods.

Studies have linked chemical additives called phthalates (also called plasticizers because they give plastics flexibility and are commonly found in everything from cosmetics to shower curtains) to hormonal disruption. It is said that Disruption of important hormones can cause many fertility problems, including miscarriage, 1 in 8 pregnancies. In a Harvard University study, women who had the highest levels of phthalates in their urine 60% more likely The odds of miscarriage within the first 20 weeks of pregnancy were higher than those with the lowest concentrations.

Phthalates aren't the only harmful additives. As stated on EARTHDAY.ORG Baby vs. Plastic Bisphenol A (BPA) has also been linked to miscarriage, according to reports. One shocking study revealed that women with the highest levels of this chemical in their blood were 83% more likely to miscarry in the first trimester than those with the lowest levels. I did. This increased miscarriage rate is due to both: direct harm In addition to affecting fetal development through egg damage, they can also cause indirect harm through penetration of the placental barrier.

What can we do?

Despite these grim statistics, hope is not lost. There are many ways to reduce exposure to harmful microplastics and nanoplastics, as well as common additives that amplify their effects. Phthalates are commonly found in cosmetics, hair care products, etc., so pay special attention to the ingredient lists of these products, avoid those containing phthalates, and try to reduce the amount of products you use. .

To avoid BPA, which is often found in plastic bottles, avoid plastic bottles. glass or stainless steel Bottle.important to know BPA free labelHowever, this is because some contain alternative chemicals that are just as harmful as BPA.

Avoid wearing fast fashion. These garments are composed of synthetic fibers made from plastics such as: nylon and polyester.vacuum as much as possible Microplastics make up a large proportion of house dust – Therefore, it is important to isolate them so that they are not inhaled. avoid food wrapped in plastic, never eat food cooked in the microwave in a plastic container, even if it's labeled as microwave safe. Plastic chemicals leach into our food and even into our bodies.

Small amounts of microplastics may not cause a big problem, but we can't be 100% sure of that. Still, small changes to the products we use can make a big difference in the amount of plastic we unconsciously ingest or inhale, and therefore our fertility.This is the theme of Earth Day 2024. planet vs plastic. If we can reduce our exposure to plastic, we can work to save our families and the planet.to learn more about this goal and how to act. join the movement and please sign Global Plastics Treaty Petition.