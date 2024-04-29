Dairy cows must be tested for avian influenza before being moved interstate.

To curb the spread of avian influenza in cattle, the Department of Agriculture has mandated that lactating dairy cows be tested for the virus before being moved across state lines to another farm.

The Department of Agriculture issued the order on Wednesday, April 24, after the Food and Drug Administration stated: Fragments of H5N1 virus detected in pasteurized milk samples On store shelves.

The agency listed several requirements in the federal order effective Monday, April 29, but stressed that the current risk to the public remains low.

“While we are taking this action today, please remember that so far we have not found any changes in the virus that make it more susceptible to human infection or transmission between people,” the Department of Agriculture said. is important,” he said.

USA TODAY reported in an April 24 press conference that FDA officials told media members that the milk had tested positive for the presence of the virus, but that the pasteurization process was effective in inactivating the virus. It was reported that he said.

The National Milk Producers Federation echoed the FDA's findings and emphasized the safety of the nation's milk supply.

“Fragments of the virus detected after pasteurization are only evidence that the virus is dead. They have no effect on human health. Additionally, the federal PMO (Pasteurized Milk Ordinance) prohibits milk from sick cows. “Milk and milk products produced and processed in the United States are among the safest in the world,” said Greg, NMPF President and CEO. Dowd said. “We appreciate these agencies (USDA and FDA) sharing this message, which will help alleviate consumer concerns.”

In the meantime, FDA is working with the Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state agencies to conduct more robust testing and analysis of commercial milk.

Since March 25, the USDA has reported avian influenza found in dairy herds in eight states: Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, South Dakota and North Carolina.

Measures related to the federal order effective April 29th

To further protect the U.S. livestock industry from the threat posed by highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, the Department of Agriculture shared several measures to limit the spread of the disease.

Mandatory inspection of interstate movement of dairy cows

Before interstate movement, dairy cows must test negative for influenza A virus at an accredited National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) laboratory.

Herd owners whose dairy cows test positive for interprovincial travel will be required to provide epidemiological information, including animal movement tracking.

Dairy cows traveling on interstate highways must comply with conditions specified by APHIS.

As explained in future guidance, these steps are immediately required for lactating dairy cows, but requirements for other classes of dairy cows will be based on scientific factors regarding the virus and its evolving risk profile. Become.

In addition to testing dairy cows before transporting them, Wednesday's order also requires state veterinary labs to report positive tests to federal health officials.

While issuing the order, the USDA said it is important to remember that so far, no changes have been found in the virus that make it more susceptible to human infection or transmission between people. emphasized.

“Although human transmission through direct contact with infected animals is possible, our partners at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believe the risk to the public remains low at this time,” the agency said. Ta.

Farmers want clarification on cattle movements at markets and auctions

In the days following the announcement of the April 29 order, USDA APHIS fielded numerous questions regarding moving lactating dairy cows to barns and auction markets.

USDA noted that the federal order does not apply to intrastate movement of lactating dairy cows to sale barns. Subsequent interstate movement of lactating dairy cows directly from the sale barn to the slaughter facility requires only a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) stating that the animal is clinically healthy. No testing required.

“This clarifies state requirements that direct movement to slaughter is restricted, but movement of cattle is consolidated via saleyards or auctions and moved as ‘lots’ to be slaughtered out of state.” It is something to do. We plan to announce this clarification over the weekend to ensure small farms. Necessary guidance is needed to continue moving culled cattle and limit animal welfare issues. ”