London Cancer Center Foundation announces new name

It was an emotional opening day for the newly renamed Verspiten Family Cancer Center at London Health Sciences Center (LHSC).

Hundreds of staff and patients applauded the Verspieten family's $20 million donation.

“Archie and Eileen's [Verspeeten] The vision was clear. To alleviate human suffering and end cancer once and for all! ” said LHSC Foundation President John McFarlane.

The large crowd watching the announcement was a visual reminder that cancer affects everyone.

Across three levels of the atrium, cancer patients and their caregivers came together to express their gratitude for the largest donation in the history of the LHSC Foundation.

Among the people who are grateful is the acting director of the hospital. Dr. Kevin Chan lost his brother to cancer, and Chan himself is a cancer survivor.

“I am grateful for every day I get to experience new things with my friends and family,” he said.

For Archie and Eileen's surviving children, the story of loss still stings.

Jen Kerkhoff and Carla Reese in their laboratory at LHSC's Verspiten Family Cancer Center. She is one of several backers of her $20 million donation to LHSC Cancer Care by the Verspeeten Family. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Her son Dennis remembered his mother's battle with stomach cancer.

The mother said she had never complained of pain. But as soon as she saw children suffering from cancer, she wanted to give back.

“When she came here for treatment, it was so sad just to see these little kids with this horrible disease and they didn't deserve it. She never asked, 'Why me?' I didn't say that. She just says, “Why those little kids?” ”

The majority of the $20 million donation will go towards patient care, while $3 million will go to the Verspieten Clinical Genome Center.

Its laboratories, technology and ongoing research are at the heart of the fight against cancer.

Gord Wilson and his wife behind him are prostate cancer patients. By chance, he was about to finish his penultimate treatment when he learned that his late employer's family was holding an unveiling ceremony for the new Verspäten Family Cancer Center. April 29, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)After hearing everything, cancer patient Gord Wilson expressed his gratitude.

Coincidentally, the semi-retired Verspieten Cartage employee received his second-to-last treatment for prostate cancer just before the announcement.

Wearing his company jacket, he couldn't resist shaking hands with his current family as he paid tribute to the influence of his late boss Archie.

“This will help a lot of people and help us find a cure for cancer. If we have better treatments, we may also be cured faster.”

Gift includes:

$10 million to improve patient care

$5 million to establish the Verspiten Chair in Translational Cancer Research

$3 million to strengthen the Verspiten Clinical Genome Center

$2 million donated to support medical oncology and radiation oncology fellowships to attract the next generation of specialists

In recent years, the Verspieten family's total commitments to LHSC have reached $27 million.

“Today marks the beginning of a complete overhaul of the London Regional Cancer Program, which has been renamed Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre,” Mr MacFarlane said. “The Verspiten Family Cancer Center will ensure that we push the boundaries of cancer treatment at London Health Science Center and set new standards for others to follow. It was only possible through the generosity of selfless donors like you.”

This gift remains the largest single gift in the history of medical foundation giving in southwestern Ontario.