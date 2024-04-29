Potential measles transmission is being monitored by the West Virginia Department of Health





CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health is closely monitoring possible transmission of the virus after a case of measles was confirmed in the Mountain State. The measles case confirmed in a WVU Medicine patient in Monongalia County was the first recorded in the state since 2009. First measles case confirmed in West Virginia since 2009

State health leaders found 152 people may have been infected. There were 128 participants from 30 West Virginia counties and 24 from neighboring states. Of those who may have been infected, 62 do not have documentation showing they are protected from measles and are therefore considered high risk. People who have been exposed but do not have immunity are advised by public health authorities to isolate until May 9, 2024 or May 10, 2024, depending on the last date of possible exposure. . The Monongalia County Health Department and Department of Public Health are working together to ensure there is sufficient supplies for measles testing; Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine Available in Monongalia County. Measles is a serious disease that can cause severe illness, especially in the most vulnerable children and adults with weakened immune systems. The MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles. If you are unsure of your vaccination history, you can get vaccinated or order a blood test through your local health care provider to determine your immunity level. Dr. Matthew Christiansen | State Health Officer Infant Immunization Week Recognized by the West Virginia Department of Health

usually, measles vaccine It will be administered in two doses. The first dose is often given between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second between 4 and 6 years of age. West Virginia requires vaccinations before children can enroll in kindergarten. People born after 1956 are recommended to receive at least one dose of the MMR vaccine unless they have proof of immunity. College students, healthcare workers, and international travelers are recommended to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, spaced apart. Public health officials recommend this vaccine for children and adults, especially people traveling as summer approaches. Vaccines can be found at: local health department and health care providers across the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvnstv.com/news/west-virginia-news/possible-measles-transmission-being-monitored-by-the-west-virginia-department-of-health/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos