Bird flu risk prompts warning against raw milk, unpasteurized dairy products





Sterilization According to a test conducted by the company, it was found to be effective in eradicating avian influenza in milk. food and drug administration —But what about unpasteurized dairy products like raw milk? Experts advise people to stay away, especially as the number of infected people is increasing due to the recent bird flu outbreak. poultry and dairy cow. “Do not consume unpasteurized dairy products” Dr. Nidhi Kumar told CBS New York. “I know there are people who really support it, but now is not the time to do that.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls raw milk “.one of the most dangerous foods. ” “Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria,” the health agency's website explains. “Raw milk is contaminated with harmful bacteria and can cause serious illness.” The CDC says raw milk can cause a variety of food poisonings, and people can experience several days of diarrhea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. He says he may experience it. “It's not just bird flu, it's salmonella, E. coli (and other pathogens) as well,” he says. Donal Byzantium, a senior epidemiologist at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute. “Many people think that pasteurization, for example, can reduce the quality of milk, but no one has actually proven such a thing. … (Pasteurized) milk You can get all the nutrients from.” Only about 1% of people in the U.S. drink raw milk, Bizanzio said. Bizanzio says it's still unclear whether the avian influenza virus can be transmitted to humans through raw milk, but if it can, he expects the symptoms to be similar to other modes of transmission. “If the amount of virus in raw milk is large enough to infect humans, we would expect the same types of symptoms seen in infected people, including flu-like symptoms such as fever and nausea. This is due to infection through other different routes. ” The FDA's findings on pasteurized milk were released after the agency found that: 1 in 5 retail milk samples A nationwide investigation revealed that a positive test result for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1) was found. Additional testing found no live infectious virus, reaffirming FDA's assessment that “the commercial milk supply is safe,” the agency said in a statement. statement. -Alexander Tin contributed to this report. More from CBS News Sarah Moniuszko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter for CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for her USA Today and was selected to help launch the paper's wellness section. She currently covers breaking news and trending news for CBS News' Her HealthWatch.

