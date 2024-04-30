Treating the growing number of colorectal cancers with personalized care

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related death in young men under age 50 and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in women in the same age group.

More young men and women are developing colon cancer Dr. Alicia Logue, which I have been observing for the past 10 years. Logue is a fellowship-trained colorectal surgeon. Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio.

“If you had asked me when I finished my training 16 years ago what the average age of my patients was, my answer would have been different,” she says. “Right now, at least a third of my patients are under 50.”

Colon and rectal cancers are tumors of the large intestine. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, risk factors for developing the disease include inflammatory bowel disease, family history, and, rarely, genetic traits.

Certain lifestyle choices can also increase your risk of developing the disease. These include a lack of regular exercise, a lack of fruits and vegetables, a diet low in fiber and high in fat, and processed meat. Being overweight or obese, as well as alcohol and tobacco use, can also increase your risk of developing the disease.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer begins as polyps, or collections of small abnormal cells, on the lining of the colon. Logue said polyps can progress slowly and mutate into cancer, and the symptoms are so common that patients ignore them.

“Symptoms are often subtle and can be attributed to common life circumstances, such as fatigue, stress, and difficulty maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” Logue said. “For most of us, it's not unusual to have occasional symptoms such as stomach discomfort, fatigue, constipation, or even a little blood in the stool. These can be easily ignored or may not be as serious. It is a symptom that is sometimes thought to be caused by a non-existent disease.

Logue said people should see a doctor if they have symptoms such as changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, persistent fatigue, or unexplained anemia.

Regular screening is the best way to prevent the disease from developing, and the gold standard for screening is a colonoscopy. If a polyp is found during a medical examination, it can be removed before it progresses to cancer.

Alternative screenings, such as stool sample tests, are up to 95% effective at detecting cancer.

Latest treatment options for personalized care

A patient's treatment plan is as individual as the patient. After a patient's diagnosis and surgery to remove the tumor, a multidisciplinary team of doctors is convened to devise a personalized treatment strategy that may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatments.

In some cases, colorectal cancer patients have tumors that are inoperable and have spread to the liver. For these patients, Mays Cancer Center offers a specialized chemotherapy delivery system called hepatic artery infusion, also known as HAI pump therapy.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the hepatic artery infusion pump is a palm-sized device that is implanted subcutaneously in the patient's abdomen under anesthesia. It is designed to safely deliver high-dose chemotherapy to patients with colorectal cancer and bile duct cancer (intrahepatic bile duct cancer) that has spread to the liver.

“Making HAI therapy available at Mays Cancer Center to treat patients whose cancer cannot be completely removed.

“Surgical treatment is extremely important.” Colin Cote, MDdirector of community therapy at Mays Cancer Center and assistant professor at UT Health San Antonio.

Cote, the surgical oncologist, said the HAI pump is powered by the patient's body temperature and can continuously administer chemotherapy directly through the hepatic artery, the blood vessel that supplies blood to the liver. After the transplant, a medical oncologist will supervise the patient during or during treatment.

“Hepatic artery infusion can be used to shrink liver metastases pending surgery, to prevent liver recurrence after liver resection, or to provide an alternative treatment when traditional systemic chemotherapy has failed. “These are treatment options available to patients,” he said. Sukeshi Patel Arora, MD, a medical oncologist and leader of the Gastrointestinal Malignancies Program at Mays Cancer Center. “This surgery is considered an alternative treatment that not only controls the cancer, but also extends the patient's life and gives them a chance for a cure.”

a National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation Mays Cancer Center Cancer Center is currently one of only two facilities in Texas offering HAI therapy. Before HAI therapy, patients received traditional chemotherapy that was administered intravenously into the bloodstream and reached the liver. HAI therapy is local and precisely targets the tumor. It provides up to 400 times higher drug concentrations than standard chemotherapy and minimizes side effects.

“This treatment provides hope for patients, limits toxicity to other parts of the body, and allows them to continue with their daily activities without interruption,” Cote said.

Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio is one of only four National Cancer Institute designated cancer centers in Texas. Mays Cancer Center provides cutting-edge cancer treatments, advances innovative cancer research, and educates the next generation of leaders to eliminate cancer in South Texas. If you would like to learn more please visit: cancer.uthscsa.edu.

Stay connected to Mays Cancer Center Facebook, twitter, linkedin, Instagram and YouTube.

University of Texas San Antonio Health Science Center (UT Health San Antonio) is a major driver of San Antonio's $44.1 billion health care and bioscience sector and is the largest academic research institution in South Texas with an annual research portfolio of $413 million. With six professional schools, more than 8,500 diverse employees, an annual expense budget of $1.46 billion, and clinical operations that provide 2.6 million patient visits each year, UT drives significant economic impact. Health San Antonio plans to add more than 1,500 high-paying employees. Jobs will be added over the next five years to serve San Antonio, Bexar County and South Texas. To learn more about the many ways we make lives better, please visit: UTHealthSA.org.