A healthy lifestyle can reduce genetic risk of premature death by 62%, research suggests

A healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce your risk of dying early, even if your genetics put you at high risk for it, according to a new study.

Lead author Dr. Xue Li, dean of the School of Public Health at Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China, said the risk could be reduced by about 62% in people with a genetic predisposition.

While many studies have shown a link between a healthy lifestyle and longevity, with some emphasizing that longevity has a genetic component, a report published Monday in the journal BMJ Evidence-based medicine We explored how the two are connected.

Dr. Aladdin Shadyab, associate professor of public health medicine at the University of California, San Diego, said the study had a powerful methodology that leveraged data from more than 350,000 people and information about their genetics, education, socioeconomic status, and medical history. He said there was. He was not involved in the study.

The sample is made up of people with European ancestry, which limits the applicability of the population, Shadyab added.

According to the study, researchers gave each individual a polygenetic risk score. This is a score that summarizes the presence of multiple genes found to influence human lifespan. Study participants also received a score based on how well they adhered to healthy lifestyle principles and were then given an average of 13 years to see if they had a short, medium, or long life expectancy. Followed up.

Data showed that people with unhealthy lifestyles were 78% more likely to die early, regardless of genetic risk.

Also, people who have both a genetic risk for a short lifespan and an unhealthy lifestyle are twice as likely to die early compared to people who do not have a genetic risk and a healthier lifestyle. said Li, who is also director of the Zhejiang National Institute of Health and Medical Data Science. University.

Data shows that people with genetic risks can extend their lives by up to 5.5 years by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

“Adhering to a healthy lifestyle has the potential to significantly reduce life expectancy in people who are genetically predisposed to a shorter lifespan,” Lee said.

The study was observational, and while it was possible to determine an association, it was not possible to say with certainty that behavior was the direct cause of changes in lifespan.

However, researchers were able to identify four factors that had the greatest impact on the risk of premature death.

“This study identified an optimal lifestyle combination that includes four lifestyle factors: current smoking ban, regular physical activity, adequate sleep duration, and healthy diet, which extends human lifespan. We were able to make it even more effective,” Lee said.

Adequate sleep is defined in this study as 7 to 8 hours each night.the current physical activity guidelines Americans recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity and strength training two days a week for adults.

Moderate drinking in the United States is defined as no more than two drinks per day for adult men and no more than one drink per day for adult women. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Building a healthier lifestyle may sound like a big task, but you can achieve your goals by taking manageable steps.

There are phone helplines, apps and support groups that can help you quit smoking.

The CDC-funded tobacco cessation hotline 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) is available free of charge to U.S. residents in all states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

You can also commit to a no-drinking day or set challenges such as: dry january or sober october It can help you reevaluate your relationship with alcohol and reset your drinking habits, says journalist Rosamund Dean, author of Mindful Drinking: How Drinking Less Can Change Your Life. In a previous CNN article.

To live healthier and longer, many studies have shown support for: mediterranean diet, an eating style that focuses on plant-based cuisine that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, seeds, and olive oil. Red meat is used sparingly.

If you want to catch enough Z's and still can't do it after 7-8 hours. sleepEstablish a sleep routine, get out of bed when you can't sleep, keep your bedroom cool, dark, and free of electronic devices.

And if you try to build it and it fails, Exercise habits that can be continuedstart slow and choose activities you enjoy to make exercise part of your daily routine.