Can creatine supplements help build muscle? Expert opinion

There is no shortage of pills and powders that claim to help you get the most out of your workouts. One of the most popular supplements is creatine.

Its main benefit is to “help you train harder” during your workout. Jose AntonioThe exercise science professor at Nova Southeastern University in Florida told CNBC Make It. That's because it strengthens muscles by stimulating the production of adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, which cells use for energy.

Longer and harder workouts will help you build more muscle.

“Usually within 4 to 8 weeks [of] “When you take creatine, you'll probably gain 2 to 4 pounds of lean body mass,” says Antonio.

However, creatine alone won't help with muscle growth. To see results, you need to make sure you're using that extra energy to pump out a few more sets than usual.

“You need to combine training with creatine,” says Antonio.

It's not just your muscles that benefit from taking creatine. A 2018 study published in Elsevier suggests that taking creatine supplements may: improve short term memory Reasoning ability in healthy people.

Creatine has been shown to have the potential to affect athletic performance in terms of energy and stamina. Harvard Health Publishing. “There is some evidence that endurance athletes: [creatine] It also helps with endurance,” says Antonio.