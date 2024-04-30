Health
Can creatine supplements help build muscle? Expert opinion
There is no shortage of pills and powders that claim to help you get the most out of your workouts. One of the most popular supplements is creatine.
Its main benefit is to “help you train harder” during your workout. Jose AntonioThe exercise science professor at Nova Southeastern University in Florida told CNBC Make It. That's because it strengthens muscles by stimulating the production of adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, which cells use for energy.
Longer and harder workouts will help you build more muscle.
“Usually within 4 to 8 weeks [of] “When you take creatine, you'll probably gain 2 to 4 pounds of lean body mass,” says Antonio.
However, creatine alone won't help with muscle growth. To see results, you need to make sure you're using that extra energy to pump out a few more sets than usual.
“You need to combine training with creatine,” says Antonio.
It's not just your muscles that benefit from taking creatine. A 2018 study published in Elsevier suggests that taking creatine supplements may: improve short term memory Reasoning ability in healthy people.
Creatine has been shown to have the potential to affect athletic performance in terms of energy and stamina. Harvard Health Publishing. “There is some evidence that endurance athletes: [creatine] It also helps with endurance,” says Antonio.
Things to be careful about in terms of safety
Creatine intake is important because high intakes can put a strain on the kidneys. in fact, Harvard Health Publishing People with kidney disease are recommended to consult their doctor before taking creatine supplements.
Experts typically recommend consuming 3 to 5 grams per day. However, if you are new to creatine, you may be able to base your initial intake on your weight. “For his first three days, he should consume about 0.3 grams per kilogram of body weight per day,” says Dr. heather miltonclinical exercise physiologist and supervisor of the New York University Langone Sports Performance Center.
This is because the effects of creatine may vary from person to person. After the first few days, you may be able to gradually increase your dose over time to see how your body responds, she says.
Although creatine supplements have largely been shown to be safe for healthy people, Milton recommends consulting your doctor before taking creatine supplements, even if you are taking other medications. Masu.
The type of creatine is also important. Look for powder labeled “creatine monohydrate.” Antonio points out that other types of supplements, such as creatine nitrate and creatine pyruvate, don't have as much scientific evidence to support their benefits or safety.
“First of all, try to have a balanced diet.”
You can incorporate more creatine into your diet without purchasing powder. Creatine is naturally found in protein-rich foods. fishbeef, chicken, milk.
In fact, Milton says that gym-goers looking for extra stimulation should: First look at the food they are eating Before adding creatine to your routine.
“We always want to start by making sure: balanced diet “Before you worry about taking supplements,” says Milton.
