Expert panel reverses the trend and recommends breast cancer screening at age 40

An expert panel on Tuesday recommended that most women start getting regular mammograms at age 40, overturning a long-standing controversial guideline to wait until age 50, citing rising breast cancer rates among young women. .

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force panel finalized Draft recommendations published last year. This group publishes influential advice on preventive health, and its recommendations are typically widely adopted in the United States.

In 2009, a task force raised the age for starting routine mammography from 40 to 50, sparking widespread controversy. At the time, researchers found that early screening can do more harm than good and lead to unnecessary treatments in young women, including a surprising finding that could lead to invasive but ultimately unnecessary anxiety-inducing procedures. I was worried that this might happen.

However, the incidence of breast cancer among women in their 40s is currently on the rise, increasing by 2% annually from 2015 to 2019, said Dr. John Wong, vice chairman of the task force. Although many patients and health care providers prefer annual screening, the panel continues to recommend screening every two years for women at average risk for breast cancer.