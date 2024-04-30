Health
Mammography to detect breast cancer should begin at age 40, new guidelines say:
Issec/Getty Images
Breast cancer is highly treatable if detected early, and mammography, an X-ray image of the breast, is a reliable screening test for detecting breast cancer. now, Final guidelines A statement released Tuesday by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force urges all women to get tested every other year starting at age 40.
The new recommendations apply to all people assigned female at birth who have an average risk of breast cancer.
This recommendation is based on a review of new evidence by the Select Committee's independent expert panel. Historically, women in their 40s have been encouraged to talk with their health care provider about when to start mammograms based on their personal risk.
The task force's previous recommendations were for women to start mammography at age 50 and for women ages 40 to 49 to consider it based on their individual risk.
The evidence is shifting to support recommending mammography for all women aged 40, they say. Dr. Carol Mangioneis a UCLA internist, former chair of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and co-author of the new recommendations.
“New, more comprehensive science on breast cancer in women under 50 allows us to expand on our previous recommendations,” Mangione says. Mangione points out that Increase in breast cancer Among people in their 40s. “Many more women get breast cancer, and that influences our recommendations,” she says.
The task force's recommendations are considered the gold standard because they are based on a thorough review of the evidence by an independent expert group. Many doctors are following the task force's guidelines. The Affordable Care Act requires most private health insurance companies to: Covers annual mammography at no costprovided free of charge to patients.
Breast cancer is 2nd leading cause of death due to cancer among women.about 42,000 women According to the CDC, 500 men die from the disease each year.
“If all women followed our new recommendations, we could reduce breast cancer mortality rates in the United States by about 20%,” Mangione said, noting that they save about 8,000 lives a year. Masu. “This is a significant reduction in breast cancer mortality,” she says.
Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer, so the new recommendations are “very important” to address this disparity, Mangione said. “In fact, for black women in our country, starting at age 40 is the most beneficial,” she says.
A diagnosis of breast cancer involves many interactions with the health care system, from screening to biopsy to treatment. “Because of structural racism and health equity issues, there are likely to be missteps in every part of the path for Black women,” Mangione said. “The cumulative effect is that you end up with higher mortality rates.”
The task force has issued an “urgent call” for further research to address this health disparity.
Women with a family history or genetic risk factors who have the following symptoms: high risk You can start testing for breast cancer before the age of 40. Individual screening recommendations For high-risk women. However, there has long been debate about at what age and how often women at average risk should start.
Mangione said the task force “seriously considered” whether annual testing would save more lives than twice-yearly testing. So far, she says, “we've found that every other year is the best strategy,” but she says more evidence is needed.
“Believe it or not, there are no clinical trials in the United States that compare annual versus biannual trials using current technology and treatments,” Mangione said. “This is a major evidence gap.” The task force also found that people with symptoms such as: dense breastsBreast cancer can be more difficult to detect, so additional screening, such as a breast ultrasound or MRI, may be helpful.
Several medical organizations recommend breast cancer screening. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that a woman at average risk for breast cancer should have a mammogram every 1 to 2 years. starts with age 40. Therefore, new recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force bring consistency to screening recommendations.
“We have a consensus that having a mammogram every other year starting at age 40 may be beneficial,” Mangione says.
