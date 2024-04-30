Cancer Treatment News: Cancer Treatment: Is Vitamin D Diet Key? Here's What the Latest Study Reveals







Research shows that a diet rich in vitamin D not only helps fight cancer immunity, but is also good for your overall health. vitamin D Research by health scientists suggests it could be the next surprisingly effective weapon against cancer, reports Fox News. Feeding mice a diet rich in vitamin D may help boost their immunity against cancer symptoms, according to the study. Vitamin D alters the gut microbiome to enhance effective cancer immunity, increasing levels of the bacterium Bacteroides fragilis, which shows improved cancer immune responses. Scientists at the UK-based Francis Crick Institute claim that a study of mice given vitamin D improved their response to cancer immunotherapy and reduced the chance of developing new tumors. There is. The study also included researchers from the NIH's National Cancer Institute (NCI), as well as Denmark's Aalborg University.

Scientists are still unsure how vitamin D acts as a positive microbiome habitat, but results obtained so far in mice shed some light on it. Vitamin D-based research may yield some effective results Cancer is a complex disease with many different ways to avoid it, but vitamin D can help improve your immune system and help destroy cancer cells. In addition, further research on this could help exploit this new discovery to develop effective and targeted treatments. FAQ: Q1. Which vitamin group is known to enhance cancer immunity?

A1. A new study has found that vitamin D can boost cancer immunity and help stop cancer cells from developing. Q2. What experiments have scientists conducted regarding vitamin D and its relationship to cancer immunity?

A2. A group of mice fed a diet rich in vitamin D eventually showed immunity to cancer-related symptoms, according to the report.

Disclaimer: This content is created by a third party. The views expressed here are those of the respective authors/organizations and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, endorse, endorse, or accept liability in any way for its contents. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified. ET disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/us/cancer-treatment-vitamin-d-diet-holds-key-heres-what-latest-research-reveals/articleshow/109738490.cms

