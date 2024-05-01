Health
Multiple drug overdoses reported in Austin, Texas | Live Updates
Officials said in an update Tuesday that it was clear “lethal doses” of drugs were being distributed in Austin.
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities across the country Austin continues investigation into 'largest opioid overdose outbreak' They've been watching for years.
Officials with the Austin Police Department (APD) and Austin-Travis County Emergency Services (ATCEMS) said they began receiving calls about an overdose outbreak in the downtown area Monday morning.
In an update Tuesday afternoon, officials said: Reported that 4 people were confirmed dead. and four others were suspects in more than 51 suspected overdose cases. Officials said the call initially started between 6th and 8th avenues, but the situation has spread throughout Austin.
Most patients had a good response after being given Narcan, a drug overdose treatment. Officials said the calls involved various types of drugs and affected multiple residents. The exact substance causing the overdose is not clear at this time, but authorities believe it is a type of opioid.
ACTEMS said they typically receive two to three overdose calls a day, but on Monday they saw a 1,000% increase in calls. Officials say the city hasn't seen an overdose of this scale since 2015, when K2 hit the area.
“It is clear that there are lethal amounts of illegal drugs in our communities,” officials said. “Our goal at the Austin Police Department is to find those responsible and hold them accountable.”
Related: 'He was just starting his life' | Family of 16-year-old boy who died from fentanyl poisoning speaks out after suspected supplier is arrested
APD said those affected by the overdose ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s and of all ethnicities. Some people are housed, some are housed, some are at work, and some are in public places.
APD says two people have been taken into custody and a felon in possession of a firearm has been arrested. However, additional charges will require further investigation.
All four people who died have not been identified but ranged in age from their mid-30s to mid-50s, ATCEMS said.
Travis County had the highest rate of fentanyl-related deaths per capita in 2023, according to the state dashboard. Fentanyl-related deaths in the county were about 14 per 100,000 people. No other county came close to this number, according to . Texas Health Fentanyl Trends Dashboard.
