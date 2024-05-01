Health
More than half of cats died after drinking milk from cows infected with bird flu
More than half of the cats near the first Texas dairy farm to test positive for bird flu this spring died after drinking raw milk from infected cows, scientists reported this week, marking an unprecedented outbreak of bird flu. We were able to learn about some of the damage caused by the virus as the infection spread. Cattle industry.
of reportThe paper, published Tuesday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, documents early investigations by veterinarians and academic research institutions into the emerging disease. spread through cows across the region earlier this year.
Cats on Texas farm were fed raw milk It came from a cow that was found to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI H5N1. The day after the farm started noticing the cows getting sick, the cats started getting sick too. In the end, more than half of the cats died.
“The cats were found dead with no obvious signs of trauma and belonged to residents living in the area. [approximately] “24 domestic cats fed milk from sick cows,” the scientists wrote.
Tests on samples taken from the dead cat's brain and lungs yielded results that suggested “a large amount of virus.” The cat's autopsy also revealed “microscopic lesions consistent with a severe systemic viral infection” involving the eyes and brain, the researchers said.
The Food and Drug Administration last week said that previous studies Pasteurization works to kill viruses in milk.; only harmless debris remained.Officials have repeatedly called on Americans to don't drink raw milk.
Although transmission of the virus from cows to cats through raw milk is new, cats have long been known to scientists as one of the species particularly vulnerable to severe disease from H5N1.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that cats have died and suffered from neurological disease. “Widely reported” Around the farm where the virus occurred.
In contrast, only a small proportion of the infected herds, up to 15%, showed signs of disease, the scientists said. Officials say most cows recover within a month of infection.The virus caused devastating damage flock of poultry Birds that died extensively or contracted the virus from wild birds and had to be culled.
In previous research, chain death Neuropathy and H5N1 infection in domestic cats.Previous study published in Thailand CDC Journal Back in 2006 It is thought that the cat may have contracted the virus after eating infected pigeons.
However, in response to recent infections, the CDC this month It has issued new guidelines for veterinarians treating suspected H5N1 infections in cats, calling on them to take extra precautions such as wearing respirators and goggles to avoid contracting the virus.
“Although it is unlikely that humans will become infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected wild, feral, feral or domestic cats, it is possible for humans to become infected, especially if they have prolonged unprotected contact with the animal.” announced the authorities. guidance.
In humans, some cases are suspected to have been caused by eating infected birds, such as: in cambodia At the beginning of this year.
Meanwhile, authorities are scrambling to contain the further spread of the virus in dairy cows, which is believed to have been spreading from cow to cow since a single infection first occurred in wild birds earlier this year. There is.
“We estimate that ingestion of feed contaminated with feces from wild birds infected with HPAI virus is the most likely source of initial infection in dairy farms,” the scientists wrote.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that it will test ground beef sold in retail stores for H5N1 to study how cooking beef can reduce potential risks from the virus. Order early to enhance testing Regarding dairy cows being transported across state lines.
So far, it is unclear whether samples of the ground beef have tested positive for the virus. Results will be announced “soon” and will be shared as soon as available, the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the ministry has carried out more than 2,000 tests on cattle so far this month.
“As of April 30, 34 dairy herds are affected by H5N1 infection. For comparison, there are more than 26,000 dairy herds nationwide,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cats-died-after-drinking-milk-bird-flu-infected-cows/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- More than half of cats died after drinking milk from cows infected with bird flu
- A small earthquake swarm shakes the Corona area
- Imran chose Marwat for PAC chairmanship: Gohar – Pakistan
- Biden, Democrats seize Trump's Time Magazine interview
- Minnesota actor spotted on popular new TV show
- USA Table Tennis | Zhang and Wang earn titles at the 2024 USATT Pacific Regional Championships
- Kentucky Derby Festival. See our outfits, fashion inspiration
- Google Pixel 8A leak reveals starting price of $499, larger battery
- “We are pawns in a game we never wanted to play,” says the mother of the Israeli hostage
- ESO in concert, Bluey on stage
- South China Sea: Duterte-Xi deal investigation fuels allegations of political vengeance
- 'Huge influence': Lawyer testifies 'Access Hollywood' tape helped Stormy Daniels silence deal