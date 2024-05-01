More than half of cats died after drinking milk from cows infected with bird flu

More than half of the cats near the first Texas dairy farm to test positive for bird flu this spring died after drinking raw milk from infected cows, scientists reported this week, marking an unprecedented outbreak of bird flu. We were able to learn about some of the damage caused by the virus as the infection spread. Cattle industry.

of reportThe paper, published Tuesday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, documents early investigations by veterinarians and academic research institutions into the emerging disease. spread through cows across the region earlier this year.

Cats on Texas farm were fed raw milk It came from a cow that was found to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI H5N1. The day after the farm started noticing the cows getting sick, the cats started getting sick too. In the end, more than half of the cats died.

“The cats were found dead with no obvious signs of trauma and belonged to residents living in the area. [approximately] “24 domestic cats fed milk from sick cows,” the scientists wrote.

Tests on samples taken from the dead cat's brain and lungs yielded results that suggested “a large amount of virus.” The cat's autopsy also revealed “microscopic lesions consistent with a severe systemic viral infection” involving the eyes and brain, the researchers said.

The Food and Drug Administration last week said that previous studies Pasteurization works to kill viruses in milk.; only harmless debris remained.Officials have repeatedly called on Americans to don't drink raw milk.

Although transmission of the virus from cows to cats through raw milk is new, cats have long been known to scientists as one of the species particularly vulnerable to severe disease from H5N1.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that cats have died and suffered from neurological disease. “Widely reported” Around the farm where the virus occurred.

In contrast, only a small proportion of the infected herds, up to 15%, showed signs of disease, the scientists said. Officials say most cows recover within a month of infection.The virus caused devastating damage flock of poultry Birds that died extensively or contracted the virus from wild birds and had to be culled.

In previous research, chain death Neuropathy and H5N1 infection in domestic cats.Previous study published in Thailand CDC Journal Back in 2006 It is thought that the cat may have contracted the virus after eating infected pigeons.

However, in response to recent infections, the CDC this month It has issued new guidelines for veterinarians treating suspected H5N1 infections in cats, calling on them to take extra precautions such as wearing respirators and goggles to avoid contracting the virus.

“Although it is unlikely that humans will become infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected wild, feral, feral or domestic cats, it is possible for humans to become infected, especially if they have prolonged unprotected contact with the animal.” announced the authorities. guidance.

In humans, some cases are suspected to have been caused by eating infected birds, such as: in cambodia At the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, authorities are scrambling to contain the further spread of the virus in dairy cows, which is believed to have been spreading from cow to cow since a single infection first occurred in wild birds earlier this year. There is.

“We estimate that ingestion of feed contaminated with feces from wild birds infected with HPAI virus is the most likely source of initial infection in dairy farms,” ​​the scientists wrote.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that it will test ground beef sold in retail stores for H5N1 to study how cooking beef can reduce potential risks from the virus. Order early to enhance testing Regarding dairy cows being transported across state lines.

So far, it is unclear whether samples of the ground beef have tested positive for the virus. Results will be announced “soon” and will be shared as soon as available, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the ministry has carried out more than 2,000 tests on cattle so far this month.

“As of April 30, 34 dairy herds are affected by H5N1 infection. For comparison, there are more than 26,000 dairy herds nationwide,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

