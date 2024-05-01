'Vampire facial' linked to three HIV infections at unlicensed spas

A CDC-led study highlights the potential risk of HIV transmission from injectable cosmetic procedures like “vampire facials.”

The report links three people's HIV diagnoses to a woman who received a vampire facial at an unlicensed medical spa in New Mexico.

Cosmetic procedures (including those using microneedling) These techniques are generally considered safe in licensed facilities with appropriate infection precautions. A new study led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns of the potential for HIV transmission through needle-based beauty services. April 25th report So-called”vampire facial” at an unlicensed medical spa in New Mexico. The procedure involves drawing blood from the client and injecting separated platelet-rich plasma into the face. According to the report, the HIV infection at Spa A in New Mexico occurred through contaminated blood of an unknown source. Clusters of HIV infections occurred in people with no known HIV risk factors. “While HIV transmission through non-sterile injections is a known risk, it is important to identify new routes of HIV transmission among people without known HIV risk factors,” the report states. The study tracked current and former Spa A customers who were newly diagnosed with HIV from 2018 to 2023. The report identified 59 clients considered to be at risk for HIV infection (20 who received vampire facials and 39 who received other injectable services). botox). Three of her HIV diagnoses were reported to the New Mexico Department of Health by a clinician. The CDC report marks the first documented case of HIV infection from a non-sterile cosmetic injection procedure. The report's authors say clinicians should consider cosmetic injectable procedures such as vampire facials as a potential risk factor for HIV infection. The report authors said spa facilities that offer these treatments can prevent HIV transmission by taking appropriate infection precautions. “Requiring spa facilities that offer cosmetic injectable services to maintain appropriate infection control practices and customer records, respectively, will prevent the transmission of HIV and other blood-borne pathogens, and will ensure adequate protection in the event of an adverse clinical outcome.” “This helps ensure accurate tracking and notification,” the authors write.

Vampire facial, etc. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) Cosmetic surgery with microneedling is a simple, minimally invasive, non-surgical cosmetic procedure performed by dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons in licensed facilities and medical spas. Vampire facials performed at medical spas can often be more cost-effective than those performed at a cosmetic surgeon's office. A vampire facial involves drawing blood from the client, separating the platelet-rich plasma in a centrifuge, and then injecting the plasma into the face using small needles. In plasma, hyaluronic acid Fillers can give you plumper skin with a more youthful appearance. In most cases, vampire facials and other skin care treatments are quick. Outpatient A procedure that takes almost no time to recover. These services are often advertised as “anti-aging” for the face and body. Proponents of this treatment say the following about this treatment: reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging, and appearance acne scars. But a vampire facial is not for the faint of heart. For example, Kim Kardashian, who helped popularize the procedure more than a decade ago, says: regretted That I had one.

Vampire facials and other skin care treatments using needles are generally considered safe in licensed facilities with proper infection control practices.What the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery Offers guidance To find the best board-certified cosmetic surgeon for your needs. Although this procedure may be uncomfortable and even painful for some people, side effects of a vampire facial are generally minimal. These may include: bleeding

swelling

Bruise

redness

kindness But less is known about the side effects of vampire facials performed at unlicensed medical spas, such as Spa A in New Mexico. A CDC investigation says a spa in New Mexico failed to follow recommended infection control measures, leading to HIV infections in a small number of customers. William SchaffnerM.D., professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said HIV transmission in health care settings can occur when there is a “clear deviation from standard infection control practices.” Ta. Such deviations may include reusing scalpels and needles for single-use purposes. In another scenario, a needle used on one person could be inserted into a vial containing a drug intended for use on another person, potentially contaminating the vial. “Then another needle goes into that vial, even if it's sterile, and the contaminated material is taken out and injected into another patient,” Schaffner explained. Schaffner told Healthline that the source of HIV infection comes from people with untreated HIV infection. “Usually it's not a caregiver. It's not a medical professional, licensed or unlicensed. Most of the time, it's another patient,” he explained.

When done properly in a sterile environment in a licensed facility, Vampire Facials should be safe for everyone, even people being treated for HIV, Schaffner said. . “If treated properly, [HIV] viral load very much should be low or undetectable,” he explained. “Proper infection control procedures can prevent infection to other patients, regardless of the initial patient's condition. Therefore, as long as it is provided in a licensed healthcare facility that adheres to strict standard infection control practices. , there is no need to exclude such patients from these medical procedures,” Schaffner said.