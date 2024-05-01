Now that spring is in full swing, how can you prevent seasonal allergies?





FRASER PARK, Calif. (KELO) — After the rain, flowers are starting to bloom across the county. But rain also causes seasonal allergies. According to the CDC, Anthony Costi of CVS Health says that about a quarter of Americans over the age of 18 experience seasonal allergies.

Runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes are some of the common symptoms.

Costy details what people in Kern County can do to prevent allergies. Broadcast transcript: For those with seasonal allergies, sneezing, runny noses, and itchy eyes are strong signs that it's spring. “Many people across the Bakersfield area are preparing for or already starting to battle seasonal allergies,” District Leader Anthony Costi said. CVS Health. Costi said about a quarter of Americans experience seasonal allergies, and this number only applies to adults. According to , an additional approximately 19% of children experience seasonal allergies. CDC. But after a wet winter, Kern County is especially seeing a lot of blooming. “Right now, pollen levels are hovering in the moderate to high range,” Costi said. So where do you start? Costi said the first step is to protect yourself from allergens such as pollen. “…One thing you can always do is go to pollen.com and see when levels are going to be low,” Costi said. From there, Costi said, you can start looking at over-the-counter medications, such as antihistamines. “Histamine is a chemical produced by our body's immune system,” Kosti says. “And that should help us, but the problem is when histamine overreacts to allergens.” Common brands include Claritin, Zyrtec, and Allegra. Kosti said there is another, more natural route that may alleviate symptoms. He said, “Those who wish to use something that does not contain active drugs can use a saline nasal rinse.” If you have a more severe reaction, such as difficulty breathing, you may need prescription medication. “You can either get it by seeing a health care provider or by going to the hospital.” minute clinic And see a nurse,” Kosti said. “They would be happy to prescribe it if needed.” How do I know if it's an allergy or a disease? Kosti said, “I think the main differentiator is checking for fevers. So you shouldn't get a fever from seasonal allergies, so that's one thing to watch out for.” is.” But Costi said it's important to make sure people with allergies are especially healthy. “When researching seasonal allergies, the only thing that's important is always staying healthy in general,” Kosti says. “So make sure you keep your immune system in tip-top condition, get quality sleep, eat healthy and exercise.” For prescription or over-the-counter medications, Kosti recommends asking your pharmacist about what's right for you. “It doesn't cost anything to ask a pharmacist a question,” Costi says. “You don't need to make a reservation or anything. So I think this is very beneficial and the public should take advantage of it.” Let's keep in touch anytime, anywhere:

