UTEP researchers uncover new way to recycle wastewater in oil and gas industry





Researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso announced Tuesday that they have identified a new way to recycle wastewater from oil and gas production. new It was published in the magazine Ramon Antonio Sanchez, a doctoral candidate in UTEP's chemistry program, and UTEP alumnus Dr. Zachariah Hildenbrand used bacteriophage viruses to destroy two of the most well-known types of bacteria found in wastewater from the oil and gas industry. It explains in detail how to kill it. According to UTEP, using this virus to target specific bacteria is a quick and cost-effective way to treat water on an industrial scale. The two types of bacteria this virus targets are Bacillus megaterium and Pseudomonas aeraginosa, two of the most prominent bacteria found in oil and gas industry wastewater. The latter type of bacteria tends to corrode stainless steel, threatening the life of the pipeline. UTEP says the method has worked well in a lab setting so far, but Sanchez, who will graduate in the spring, wants to replicate the results in the lab and in the field. Sanchez also plans to increase the number of microorganisms that can be removed from wastewater. Sanchez described his job in his own words: Since bacteria are living organisms, over time they have developed resistance to conventional disinfectants in the form of less permeable membranes. But the viruses themselves, bacteriophages, attach to specific receptors on the surface of host cells and evolve with the bacteria they try to infect. This means that the resistance acquired by the bacteria causes the bacteriophage to modify in order to continue the infection. Meanwhile, Dr. Ricardo Bernal, associate professor in UTEP's Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Sánchez's doctoral supervisor, spoke proudly of the researcher's accomplishments. As UTEP's standing and research capabilities nationally continue to grow, so does our ability to attract talented students like Ramon and provide them with opportunities to conduct meaningful research that has a measurable and profound impact. I am. I am extremely proud of the work Ramon has accomplished while here and look forward to the next steps in his research and ultimately to seeing how the knowledge he produces will improve lives. looking forward to it. According to a 2022 report prepared by the Texas Produced Water Consortium, an estimated 168 billion gallons of wastewater (or produced water) are produced annually by the Permian Basin's hydraulic fracturing industry. Sanchez and company hope their new method will lead to industry treating produced water rather than disposing of it. According to UTEP, the treatment will be done by injecting it into the ground. You can read the full 2022 Texas Water Consortium report below. Recommendation: Recommendation: Get the most interesting stories from in and around our community once a day in your inbox.

