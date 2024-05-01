More than 1,400 students at Waterloo Region high school suspended over vaccination issue







More than 1,400 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended from school. waterloo public health The suit was filed Wednesday morning over outdated vaccination records. A total of 1,428 students in the area were suspended under the School Student Immunization Act (ISPA). “The vaccines required under this law help prevent serious infectious diseases and are important to keeping teens healthy and protected from disease,” the medical officer of health said. Dr. Shui Li Wang said in the release. “Reporting a vaccine or submitting a waiver can quickly resolve the suspension.” Latest health and medical news

ISPA requires all elementary and middle school students to present proof of immunization for diphtheria, polio, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (varicella), and meningitis. Students must submit a record or valid exemption request to Waterloo Public Health. Story continues below ad WPH estimates that the majority of high school students who do not have up-to-date information do not receive the meningococcal ACYW-135 vaccine or the tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) booster shot, which is required 10 years after the previous booster shot. He said no. Usually the first booster is given between the ages of 4 and 6. trending now Starting this fall, international students' weekly working hours will further increase.

Parents of murdered Halifax teenager grapple with grief and anger: 'No one listened' The region has been running a campaign for several months urging people to keep their children's vaccinations up to date, with several letters sent to homes warning pupils that their records need to be up to date. The government has warned that if they do not do so, vaccinations will be suspended. The high school student's suspension followed a similar effort targeting elementary school students in the area. Towards the end of March, WPH announced the suspension of 2,969 elementary school students under the School Immunization Act. The last time a school suspension was issued for vaccination was in 2019, when 517 secondary school students were suspended.

