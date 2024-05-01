Health
How do I know if I have norovirus or a cold or flu?
Those that are highly infectious norovirus It is widespread across Canada, and some symptoms overlap with other viruses.
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the number of norovirus cases reported this year has increased compared to the national five-year average.
CTVNews.ca spoke to health experts about how to tell if you have norovirus, the most common form of gastroenteritis, and what to do if you do.
What is norovirus?
norovirusAlso known as the “Norwalk virus,” the virus is named after the first outbreak that occurred in Norwalk, Ohio.
According to PHAC, the infection spreads easily and quickly. Just a few virus particles in an infected person's feces or vomit can cause illness. For example, you can become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth before washing your hands, or by eating contaminated food or drink.
Symptoms: How to tell if it's norovirus or another virus
Dr. April Kamm, interim director of pediatric emergency medicine at McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton, Ont., said norovirus may have symptoms that overlap with other viruses. Cam is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at McMaster University.
Because norovirus gastrointestinal bugpeople tend to experience nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain, Cam said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca.
Other main symptoms of norovirus are convulsions and vomiting. According to PHAC, vomiting is more common in children than adults.
Less common signs that you may be infected with norovirus include a low-grade fever, chills, headache, body and muscle aches, and fatigue.
“There's also some overlap with the flu, with all the symptoms like fever that lasts for days, muscle aches and headaches,” she said.
It can be difficult to determine whether you have norovirus You are less likely to mistake a cold for the flu.
Rhinovirus infections, which commonly cause the common cold, tend to cause stuffy nose, cough and fever, Kam said.
Health experts like Kam recommend that people who think they have norovirus stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least two days after symptoms disappear.
What to do if you or your child gets norovirus
Kam said knowing whether you have norovirus is not as important as managing the symptoms.
She said the key is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, not just water, but other fluids with electrolytes and diluted juices. For example, liquids such as Pedialyte, Gatorade and Powerade can help prevent dehydration by restoring important salts and minerals that can be lost through vomiting and diarrhea, she said.
“Now is a good time to feed your kids something like a popsicle or Freeze to stay hydrated,” Kam says.
Drinks high in sugar, such as candy pops, are not recommended, as sugar can worsen symptoms such as diarrhea.
Kam said it's a good idea to take painkillers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen, known by the brand names Advil and Tylenol, respectively, to stay comfortable.
PHAC says there are no prescription medications to treat norovirus, but most people begin to feel better within a few days.
She says young children can shed tears when they cry, their lips and tongue are still moist, and they should be peeing normally. Any changes may indicate a problem with hydration.
Mr Kam said people should see their GP in certain cases. “If you're concerned about your own hydration, or your child's hydration, lethargy, or disproportionate pain, I think you should see a doctor.”
norovirus prevention
There are simple things you can do to protect yourself and your family from norovirus.
Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is an important piece of advice Cam offered to people concerned about infection.
Food safety, such as properly washing vegetables, and disinfecting surfaces and toys are equally important, she added.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Hannah Alberga
