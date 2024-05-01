Bird flu raises concerns about raw milk





Health authorities warned again on Wednesday of the potential risks of unpasteurized milk, even as they maintained that the risk of bird flu to the general public was low. “We continue to strongly advise against consumption of raw milk,” Dr. Donald Prater, acting director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said at a press conference. At its best, raw milk is “one of the riskiest foods available to us,” said Benjamin Chapman, a professor and food safety expert at North Carolina State University. However, in the following cases, Avian influenzaAvian influenza detected in dairy cows may now be even more dangerous, health experts have warned. Nearly all milk sold in stores is pasteurized, and testing by the FDA has so far shown that this process inactivates the avian influenza virus H5N1.

If you're consuming pasteurized milk or dairy products, “we believe the risk is very low at this point,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health. raw milk, On the other hand, it is not pasteurized and may contain dangerous bacteria. The Food and Drug Administration has long advised consumers to limit alcohol consumption, but 20+ states Legalized the sale of raw milk. These are the same bacteria that commonly cause food poisoning. salmonella, coli and listeria monocytogenes, raw milk may cause suppuration. From 1998 to 2018. Linked by over 200 researchers The outbreak, caused by raw milk, affected 2,645 people and resulted in 228 hospitalizations. Darin Detweiler, a food safety expert and professor at Northeastern University's School of Professional Studies, says that people who are very young, very old, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system should avoid drinking raw milk. He said there is a high possibility that the disease could be particularly severe depending on the pathogen. Can I get avian influenza from raw milk? Dr. Rosemary Sifford, deputy secretary for veterinary services at the Department of Agriculture, said at a press conference Wednesday that tests found “high viral loads” in raw milk, and federal officials believe the virus is primarily transmitted through: He said he thinks there is. Cows become infected through contact with milk. According to the agency, the agency continues to test samples from the affected herds. F.D.A. Researchers and health officials are unsure whether avian influenza can be transmitted to humans from raw milk. “There aren't a lot of studies showing the infectivity associated with this virus and raw dairy products,” Dr. Prater said. But he said the agency continues to monitor the issue as new research results emerge.

on wednesday, the FDA “recommends that industry not manufacture or sell raw milk or raw milk products.” The agency is Also recommended Producers discard milk from affected cows and pasteurize raw milk from infected cows before feeding it to animals. Some researchers believe it is unlikely that avian influenza can be transmitted to humans through raw milk, but Dr. Megan Davis, a veterinarian and environmental epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said he was concerned about that possibility. A cat on a dairy farm is infected with a virus. in The study was published on Monday, researchers reported on a group of about 24 cats that were fed raw milk from cows infected with avian influenza at a dairy farm in Texas. More than half of the cats became ill and died. Two of the cats that died were tested and found to have been infected with the virus. Although it is possible that he got sick from eating wild birds, raw milk is “the likely route of infection,” the researchers wrote. Dr. Blumberg also mentioned other influenza viruses that commonly affect humans. may spread If people touch a surface contaminated with the virus and then touch their mouth, nose, or eyes. Bird flu can similarly spread through handling or ingesting contaminated raw milk or cheese, he said. There is Two cases of avian influenza occurred Human cases have been reported in the United States since 2022. Both had come into contact with infected animals and suffered from mild illness. However, due to the virus, serious illness Dr. Blumberg said similar symptoms have been seen in humans in the past.

What about cheese made from raw milk? Or goat milk? Some cheese-making processes can involve high temperatures and pressures, which can inactivate viruses in raw milk, Dr. Davis said. Other stages such as aging can also affect virus survival. But Dr Davis said at this stage it was difficult to know how risky certain raw milk cheeses were. Dr Davis said it was also worth looking out for raw goat and sheep dairy products.Bird flu detected Baby goats on a farm in Minnesota March; and although no cases of infection in sheep have yet been reported, it is possible that sheep could also be infected with the virus, he added. How widespread is the virus? As of April 27th, US Department of Agriculture Nine states had confirmed cases of avian influenza in dairy cows. But just because the virus hasn't been reported in a state doesn't mean it doesn't exist, Dr. Davis said. The FDA reported finding inactive fragments of the virus in about a year. 20% of pasteurized milk samples Cases have been confirmed from all over the country, she said, suggesting the virus is more widespread than animal studies indicate. “We still don't fully understand how prevalent it is,” Dr. Davis said. She said large farms as well as small farms could be affected because wild birds can spread the virus. “A preventative approach would be to avoid raw dairy products completely for the time being,” Dr. Davis said. “There are so many unknowns for us.”

