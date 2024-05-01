Omega-6 fatty acids may reduce risk of bipolar disorder





A genetic predisposition to higher circulating levels of lipids, including arachidonic acid, an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid found in eggs, poultry, and seafood, was found to be associated with a lower risk of bipolar disorder. biological psychiatry, published by Elsevier. This new evidence paves the way for potential lifestyle and dietary interventions.

Bipolar disorder is a debilitating mood disorder characterized by alternating periods of mania and depression. Although its etiology is still unclear, previous research has shown that bipolar disease is highly heritable. Results of this study demonstrate an association between bipolar disorder and altered metabolite levels, supporting the idea that circulating metabolites play an important etiological role in bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders. I am. Principal Investigator Dr David Stacey, Australian Center for Precision Health, University of South Australia. UniSA Clinical and Health Sciences; South Australian Institute of Health and Care Excellence, Adelaide, Australia, says: 'Accumulating evidence indicates a role for metabolites in bipolar disorder and other psychiatric illnesses.Causes of bipolar disorder We hoped that by identifying the metabolites responsible for this, we would be able to uncover the potential for lifestyle and dietary interventions. ” By applying Mendelian randomization, a powerful method of causal inference, researchers identified 33 of the 913 metabolites in the blood that were associated with bipolar disorder. However, most of it was fat. Researchers also found that the bipolar disorder risk gene cluster (FADS1/2/3), which encodes enzymes related to lipid metabolism, mediates the association between bipolar disorder and levels of arachidonic acid and other metabolites. I also discovered that there are. Biological Psychiatry editor John Crystal, M.D., commented on the study's findings, saying, “Arachidonic acid is an omega-6 fatty acid that is normally present widely in the body and brain and contributes to the health of cell membranes. This study takes an interesting step forward. We will provide the following.” We hope to advance efforts to develop blood biomarkers of bipolar disorder risk, particularly in patients with bipolar disorder and risk gene mutations in the FADS1/2/3 gene cluster. ” Dr Stacey said: “Interestingly, we found a pattern in which a genetic predisposition to high levels of lipids containing arachidonic acid fatty acid side chains was associated with a reduced risk of bipolar disorder, and the reverse was true for lipids containing linoleic acid. I observed it.” Because arachidonic acid is synthesized from linoleic acid in the liver, this suggests that the arachidonic acid synthesis pathway is important for bipolar disorder. ” Because arachidonic acid is present in breast milk, it is thought to be essential for infant brain development and is added to infant formula in many countries. Therefore, influencing neurodevelopmental pathways may influence the risk of bipolar disorder, which is consistent with the contemporary view of bipolar disorder as a neurodevelopmental disorder. Arachidonic acid can be sourced directly from meat and seafood products, or synthesized from dietary linoleic acid (nuts, seeds, oils, etc.). Dr. Stacey said, “To our knowledge, our study is the first to reveal a potential causal relationship between arachidonic acid and bipolar disorder. Preclinical studies and randomized controlled trials will likely be needed to determine this.” With a particular focus on people with impaired arachidonic acid synthesis pathways or those with poor natural dietary sources, the study results may help ensure that infants and children receive sufficient amounts of arachidonic acid and other polyunsaturated fatty acids. It also supports the potential for precision health interventions focused on early childhood nutrition. Acids that support optimal brain development may also reduce the risk of bipolar disorder. ”

