Outdated breast cancer guidelines that put Canadians at risk

According to the study's authors, this increase is alarming and deserves further attention. Although the incidence has increased significantly, the total number of breast cancers in women in their 20s and 30s does not justify widespread screening, but the high incidence of breast cancer in women in their 40s does. .
“Increasing awareness among individuals and clinicians alike of the increasing incidence of breast cancer in women under 50 is important to enable early diagnosis and thus reduce mortality and morbidity.” the authors write.
These trends are one reason why there is a growing push for early breast cancer screening in Canada.
Breast Cancer Screening Canada (BCC) wants federal guidelines to allow women across the country to get breast cancer screenings at age 40, which researchers have shown can help detect cancer earlier. There is.
Carson said the BCC also wants to see significant changes in the timeliness of these guidelines. It is currently updated every 10 years. At a time when technology for detecting and treating breast cancer is changing rapidly, that lag is leaving Canada behind, she said. BCC would like the guidelines to be updated every two years.
“We're losing women, and until they're diagnosed, the treatment is going to be very tough. If it's caught earlier, the treatment is usually pretty quick and not as invasive.” Carson said that if breast cancer is not detected early, it creates undue stress and risk not only for patients but also for the health care system.
Carson said technology for breast cancer treatment and detection is rapidly advancing and can facilitate early detection. This includes blood tests in development that could serve as early warning signals.
She said Canada is out of step with other countries, including the United States, in taking a “wait and see” approach to breast cancer detection.
She also said more research is needed to better understand why women develop breast cancer at a younger age.
The researchers said the increased breast cancer rates among young women “may reflect the interaction of lifestyle, reproductive, environmental, and genetic factors.” The American Cancer Society says the increased incidence of breast cancer in women is due to risk factors such as older pregnancies, excess weight, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption, “all of which are increasing in the United States,” according to the study. the authors of the paper said.
