Outdated breast cancer guidelines that put Canadians at risk

Currently, Canada's Preventive Health Task Force recommends that universal breast cancer screening begin at age 50. These guidelines will be updated this spring. Get the latest from Elizabeth Payne delivered straight to your inbox sign up Photo credit: Handout

Article content At a time when breast cancer rates are rising among young women, Canada's outdated screening guidelines are putting women at risk, said Breast Cancer Commissioner Canada. Kimberly Carson, the group's CEO, met with members of Congress this week to call for updates to breast cancer screening guidelines to support screening for women in their 40s across the country.

Article content She is among the voices calling for changes to screening guidelines as research highlights rising rates of breast cancer among young Canadians.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

This content is only for subscribers Subscribe today to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive article by Elizabeth Payne, David Pugliese, Andrew Duffy, Bruce Deachman and others. Additionally, our weekly newsletter “Ottawa, Out of Office'' includes gourmet reviews and event listings.

Get unlimited online access to The Ottawa Citizen and 15 other news sites with one account.

The Ottawa Citizen ePaper is an electronic replica of the print version that you can view, share, and comment on on any device.

Daily puzzles such as the New York Times crossword.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to unlock more articles Subscribe today to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive article by Elizabeth Payne, David Pugliese, Andrew Duffy, Bruce Deachman and others. Additionally, our weekly newsletter “Ottawa, Out of Office'' includes gourmet reviews and event listings.

Get unlimited online access to The Ottawa Citizen and 15 other news sites with one account.

The Ottawa Citizen ePaper is an electronic replica of the print version that you can view, share, and comment on on any device.

Daily puzzles such as the New York Times crossword.

Support local journalism. Register/Sign in to unlock more articles Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience. One account gives you access to articles across Canada.

Share your thoughts in the comments and join the conversation.

Enjoy additional articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Sign in or create an account or

Article content A study led by Dr. Jean Seeley, head of breast imaging at The Ottawa Hospital, found that breast cancer cases among women in their 20s have increased by 45.5 per cent since the 1980s. During the same period, it increased by 12.5% ​​for women in their 30s and 9% for women in their 40s. This research Journal of the Canadian Association of Radiologists Late last month. According to the study's authors, this increase is alarming and deserves further attention. Although the incidence has increased significantly, the total number of breast cancers in women in their 20s and 30s does not justify widespread screening, but the high incidence of breast cancer in women in their 40s does. . “Increasing awareness among individuals and clinicians alike of the increasing incidence of breast cancer in women under 50 is important to enable early diagnosis and thus reduce mortality and morbidity.” the authors write. These trends are one reason why there is a growing push for early breast cancer screening in Canada.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content the current, Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care General screening for breast cancer is recommended starting at age 50. These guidelines will be updated this spring. Ontario is among the provinces that have lowered the age for widespread breast cancer screening Under 50, as in other states, regardless of guidelines. But Carson said there is still a patchwork of recommendations across the country, including some that require a doctor's referral. These are barriers to widespread testing for women in their 40s. Breast Cancer Screening Canada (BCC) wants federal guidelines to allow women across the country to get breast cancer screenings at age 40, which researchers have shown can help detect cancer earlier. There is. Carson said the BCC also wants to see significant changes in the timeliness of these guidelines. It is currently updated every 10 years. At a time when technology for detecting and treating breast cancer is changing rapidly, that lag is leaving Canada behind, she said. BCC would like the guidelines to be updated every two years.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content “We're losing women, and until they're diagnosed, the treatment is going to be very tough. If it's caught earlier, the treatment is usually pretty quick and not as invasive.” Carson said that if breast cancer is not detected early, it creates undue stress and risk not only for patients but also for the health care system. Carson said technology for breast cancer treatment and detection is rapidly advancing and can facilitate early detection. This includes blood tests in development that could serve as early warning signals. She said Canada is out of step with other countries, including the United States, in taking a “wait and see” approach to breast cancer detection. She also said more research is needed to better understand why women develop breast cancer at a younger age. The researchers said the increased breast cancer rates among young women “may reflect the interaction of lifestyle, reproductive, environmental, and genetic factors.” The American Cancer Society says the increased incidence of breast cancer in women is due to risk factors such as older pregnancies, excess weight, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption, “all of which are increasing in the United States,” according to the study. the authors of the paper said. Recommendations from the editorial department Real estate fraudster Jim Pellerin released on bail after appeal, 'not surprised' victims upset 'I'm very nervous': Civil servants react to federal plan to increase in-person work

Article content