Breast cancer screening should start at age 40

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) today released updated guidance recommending that women get vaccinated. mammogram It begins at least every other year at age 40 and continues until at least age 74.

This recommendation marks a change from the task force's previous guidance, which recommended that women start getting mammograms no later than age 50.

The incidence of breast cancer has been on the rise in recent years. jam.

This recommendation was changed to help doctors diagnose breast cancer earlier and save more lives. Wanda Nicholson, MD, MPH, MBAsaid the USPSTF Chairman. health. “This will help women entering their 40s,” Dr Nicholson said, adding that the recommendation could avert 1.3 deaths per 1,000 women tested.

Other organizations, such as the American College of Radiology (ACR), American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), and Society of Breast Imaging (SBI), recommend that women have annual mammograms after they turn 40. Dr. Laura DeanA diagnostic radiologist at the Cleveland Clinic said: health.

Some health care professionals argue that the USPSTF's new recommendations do not do enough to protect women from breast cancer.

“Although the task force recommends screening every two years, annual mammograms save the most lives.” Dr. Natasha Mongasaid a breast radiologist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. health. “Starting annual screenings at age 40 may also catch cancers when they are smaller and easier to treat, making treatment less aggressive.”

But the new recommendations are a step in the right direction, Dr. Monga added, and experts say they could be especially beneficial for people who: black woman, a variety of issues within the U.S. health care system often result in poor outcomes after a breast cancer diagnosis. The USPSTF advisory statement notes: systemic and structural racism Barriers are often created that prevent Black women from accessing quality health care.

“Black and other minority women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age,” Dr. Monga said. “These women are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced-stage, more aggressive breast cancer and more likely to die from breast cancer.”

Below, experts explain the importance of the latest guidance and what you need to know if you're over 40. I haven't had a mammogram yet.

Draft updated guidance will be released in May 2023, and today's advisory statement finalizes the USPSTF's position on the age at which mammography should begin.

So, if you're over 40 and haven't had a mammogram yet, you should schedule one. “Women ages 40 to 50 who have not yet had breast cancer screening should discuss scheduling their first screening with their health care provider.” Dr. Douglas Markssaid a medical oncologist at New York University Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center. health.

Dr. Nicholson added that many health care providers will likely begin contacting patients in this category in the coming days.

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), private health insurance companies are often required to provide full coverage of mammograms at no cost to patients.

According to the new statement, the recommendation applies to all cisgender women and anyone assigned female at birth, including transgender men. This recommendation does not apply to some people who have been previously diagnosed with breast cancer or who have some genetic markers. Genetic variations in BRCA1 or BRCA2— and people who fall into these categories should talk to their health care provider to determine which screening is best for them and how often they need it. Dr. Monga said people in these categories who are at high risk for breast cancer should start screening earlier and may need more intensive screening.

If you're not sure if you need to have a mammogram, your doctor can help you determine which appointment to schedule and when to get the test.

The main change outlined in the recommendation statement is the age at which all women should start mammography, but the statement also includes information on other aspects of breast cancer prevention.

“We also say that women can pursue either. [2D] or 3D mammography, [as] The latest evidence shows that both of these opportunities are equally effective,” Dr. Nicholson said.

3D mammography can help healthcare professionals diagnose more cancers, but when 2D mammography is the only option available in a healthcare facility, women traditionally You shouldn't skip the 2D mammography appointment you're offered. “In order to find a facility with 3D capabilities, screening he is not going to ignore mammography,” Dr. Dean said. “I would argue that a standard 2D mammogram is better than no mammogram at all,” she adds, adding that most of the research into mammography's life-saving ability has been linked to her 2D technology. explained that it is based on.

The recommendation statement also said more research is needed to learn how best to screen women for dense breasts and reduce barriers to care for Black women.

An editorial published in JAMA that included this advisory statement argued that the USPSTF should have done more to address the emergence of AI tools that claim to be able to read mammograms. “We are concerned that new AI support tools may be rapidly introduced before there is sufficient scientific data to justify their use at the population screening level,” the authors wrote. is writing.

Dr. Dean said early breast cancer screening can help doctors find and treat some tumors when they are small. He added that many women do not know of any relatives who have had the disease and therefore do not think testing is necessary.

“One of the things I like to emphasize is that many patients often say, 'I never thought I would get breast cancer because no one in my family has had it,'” Dr. Dean said. . “This is a common misconception that comes up frequently in my daily practice.”

In reality, 75% of breast cancers are diagnosed in women with no family history, she explained. This supports the fact that all women are at risk of breast cancer and should be regularly examined.