Deschutes County Public Health Reports Increase in Pertussis Cases, Recommends Vaccinations





Seven cases were reported in two weeks, compared to six in all of 2023. 67 cases were reported in 2019 BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — In the past two weeks, Deschutes County Public Health has identified seven cases of whooping cough, also known as whooping cough, in the community, and the increase prompted officials to notify the public Wednesday. did. Describe symptoms and available vaccination services. All cases are being investigated by public health infectious disease staff and close contacts have been notified. In 2023, a total of six pertussis cases were reported in Deschutes County. Five years ago in 2019, the county saw: Most cases of whooping cough in at least 10 years — 67 – Also includes students from several schools in the area. Here are the rest of the county's announcements, including symptoms and available vaccinations: Whooping cough (whooping cough) is a highly contagious respiratory disease that is transmitted from person to person through droplets from coughs and sneezes. Newborns who are too young to receive vaccinations are at the highest risk of developing serious illness. The best protection against whooping cough is a fully vaccinated community. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP and TDaP) are recommended for everyone over 2 months of age. Although everyone is encouraged to be vaccinated against this disease, it is especially important for pregnant people to be vaccinated during each pregnancy to provide maximum protection for the newborn. It is also important that everyone who comes into contact with your baby is fully vaccinated. “Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects your loved ones and close contacts, some of whom are more susceptible to complications from whooping cough,” said Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Program Manager. says Dr. Rita Bacho. Symptoms of whooping cough (whooping cough) Whooping cough starts as a mild upper respiratory tract infection and resembles a cold (sneezing, runny nose, low-grade fever, and mild cough). Within 2 weeks, the cough becomes more intense and is characterized by multiple rapid bursts, followed by a high-pitched wheezing sound, and may be followed by vomiting. These symptoms may recur for 1-2 months. Infants and young children are most at risk for complications from whooping cough and are more likely to require hospital treatment. Complications can be life-threatening for infants younger than 6 months. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP and TDaP) can be provided by local health care providers as well as most pharmacies for people age 7 and older. It is recommended that you call your health care provider or local pharmacy for information about vaccine availability. As a provider of the Vaccine Access Program, Deschutes County Health Services also provides safety net immunizations to individuals and families who have difficulty accessing immunization services. Vaccination clinics are open to newborns through adults (children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian). Immunization services for all ages are available at our Redmond and Bend campuses, including: redmond campus 236 NW Kingwood Avenue Reservations required on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. bend campus 2577 NE Courtney Dr. Reservations required on Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call Deschutes County Health Services at (541) 322-7499. Please bring your current injection record and health insurance information (if applicable). County Health Services employees will not deny service to anyone based on inability to pay. For more information about whooping cough, see below. Pertussis (whooping cough) | Pertussis CDC

