Avian influenza: Is it time to reconsider on-farm surveillance?

– Opinion –

Spread of avian influenza among dairy cows and discovery of virus fragments 20% of retail milk sampleshas turned an infectious disease outbreak that had long plagued poultry farmers into a source of stress for consumers. The situation is fraught with uncertainty, as not only the virus itself but also researchers' understanding of it is evolving. However, in some respects there is evidence that the United States needs to increase surveillance of pathogens on large livestock farms.

As of this writing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has: report Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus A (H5N1) infection in livestock have been confirmed in nine states. This virus is “highly pathogenic” to birds and many other animals. stickerbut for now, the CDC says the risk of infection to the general public “remains low.”

Epidemiologists have long caused concern There is a possibility that a mutated strain of bird flu could adapt and infect humans, potentially causing a new pandemic. In 1996 he discovered that the H5N1 avian influenza virus was first detected; get infected Approximately 1,000 people have a mortality rate of over 50%. Bird influenza virus infected pigs in 2009swine flu— caused an estimated 12,469 deaths in the United States. There have been no confirmed deaths or serious symptoms in humans due to the A(H5N1) virus.However, that Lethalness in wildlife widespread transmission among populations and their many species mammalianConcerns have been raised, including for dairy cows.

The most recent confirmed human case of the disease, reported by Texas officials on April 1, was likely caused by exposure to infected dairy cows. A Colorado case in early 2022 involved exposure to infected poultry. All cases were said to be mild. However, influenza viruses are notorious for changing shape. Given the ease with which A(H5N1) spreads between humans and the risk of it transforming into a pathogen with more serious health risks, we need to know where the virus originates, how it changes, and under what conditions it spreads. A vigorous surveillance program to track is warranted.

Unfortunately, a key element of that oversight is missing: the farm. Officials with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) order Requires A(H5N1) testing for dairy cows traveling across state lines. However, a more extensive sampling program is needed. In addition to gaining insight into all cattle that remain in their home states, federal officials will need to collect samples from other species, especially pigs. critical bridge Between the influenza virus that kills birds and humans.

The USDA has the authority to require testing, at least for animal diseases. Federal law requires the agency to conduct “operations and actions to detect, control, and eradicate pests and diseases in livestock, including animals in slaughterhouses, stockyards, and other facilities (including drawing animal blood and diagnostic testing).” It gives you the authority to do it. Point of concentration. ” 7 USCA § 8308. Hog and Other Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), i.e. Majority Of all the livestock and animal products consumed in the United States, it probably falls under “Other Concentration Points.” Therefore, if the Department of Agriculture were to implement A(H5N1) testing requirements for pig farms, it would have a strong legal basis. The law requires the USDA to reimburse farmers for the cost of testing, but if the cost prevents the USDA from conducting critical oversight to prevent the next pandemic, it would require Congress to provide more funding. You should request it.

The pig industry may protest that A(H5N1) is not a disease that affects pigs, and that testing pigs for the virus amounts to a public health surveillance program. To the extent that this characterization is correct, it is problematic because the federal government does not have the authority to require or conduct public health surveillance on farms. Why are federal agents authorized to go to farms to detect diseases in animals, but not to detect diseases in humans? Congress must address this absurd contradiction. There is a need.

Avian influenza aside, food safety is affected by the lack of authority for public health authorities to conduct basic epidemiological surveillance of farms. Recent studies in which the livestock industry has refused to cooperate with federal requests for microbial sampling include salmonella. Spread of infection related to pigsE. coli outbreak O157: H7 infection associated with romaine lettuce suspected to be contaminated It used fertilizer from an adjacent feedlot that housed more than 100,000 cows. Whole-genome sequencing of samples from pig and cattle operations involved in these outbreaks, as well as countless other operations, yields important clues about the origins of the outbreaks and how to avoid similar food safety failures. It is possible that However, under the current monitoring regime, livestock producers have no incentive to comply with sampling requests.

Fortunately, efforts are underway to resolve this issue. My organization, Consumer Federation of America, has joined other consumer advocacy groups. to support Expanded Food Safety Investigation Act.of invoiceCurrently supported by 10 members of the House and Senate, it would authorize the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct microbial sampling of CAFOs for the purpose of investigating foodborne illness outbreaks and other public health needs. .

So far, the industry has not had to seriously address demands for clarification against seemingly common-sense measures like the law. However, as new pathogens emerge, such as the A(H5N1) virus, calls for reform will increase. Rather than reflexively blocking transparency efforts, livestock industry leaders should engage in dialogue and support the development of effective on-farm pathogen surveillance protocols.

In the meantime, consumers can protect themselves from A(H5N1) viruses in foods by avoiding them. raw milkpractice,4 coresSafe handling practices for meat and poultry foods, including eggs. CDC for workers guidelines Regarding the use of PPE.

With any luck, the A(H5N1) virus will be harmless to humans and will soon disappear from the public eye. But we should not wait for a crisis to begin building critical public health infrastructure. That infrastructure includes policies to effectively implement on-farm surveillance of pathogens that cause human disease.

