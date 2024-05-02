Brain imaging research reveals important connections in human consciousness





Human consciousness requires awakening (i.e. awakening) and awareness. Brain imaging studies over the past decade have created connectivity maps of the cortical networks that maintain consciousness, but the small size and anatomical complexity of subcortical structures such as the brainstem make it difficult for the cortex to maintain wakefulness. Maps of the lower network are missing. In a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) study that integrated high-resolution structural and functional connectivity data, researchers mapped subcortical brain networks thought to integrate arousal and awareness in human consciousness. did.

Today, in a paper titled “Multimodal MRI reveals brainstem connections that maintain wakefulness in human consciousness,” scientific translational medicineA group of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, founding members of Massachusetts General Hospital Brigham Health System, and Boston Children's Hospital have created a connectivity map of brain networks that they propose are important for human consciousness. The study included high-resolution scans that allowed the researchers to visualize brain connections with sub-millimeter spatial resolution. Advances in this technology have enabled us to identify previously invisible pathways connecting the brainstem, thalamus, hypothalamus, basal forebrain, and cerebral cortex. Together, these pathways form the “default ascending arousal network” that maintains wakefulness in the resting, conscious human brain. The concept of a “default” network is based on the idea that certain networks in the brain are most functionally active when the brain is in a resting state of consciousness. In contrast, other networks are more active when the brain is performing a goal-directed task. To investigate the functional properties of this default brain network, the researchers analyzed 7 Tesla resting-state functional MRI data from the Human Connectome Project. These analyzes revealed a functional connection between the subcortical default ascending arousal network and the cortical default mode network that contributes to the resting conscious brain's self-awareness. Complementary structural and functional connectivity maps provide a neuroanatomical basis for integrating arousal and consciousness in human consciousness. Researchers have released MRI data, brain mapping techniques, and the new Harvard Ascending Arousal Network Atlas to aid future efforts to map the connectivity of human consciousness. “Our goal was to map the human brain networks important for consciousness and provide clinicians with better tools to detect, predict, and promote recovery of consciousness in patients with severe brain injury.” explains lead author Brian Edlow, MD. -Director of Mass General Neuroscience, Associate Director of Mass General's Center for Neurotechnology and Neurorecovery (CNTR), Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, starting in 2023 He will be a Chen Institute MGH Research Scholar in 2028. “Our connectivity results suggest that stimulation of dopaminergic pathways in the ventral tegmental area may help patients recover from coma, because this hub node “This is because they are connected to many areas of the brain that are important for consciousness.” “The connections in the human brain that we have identified could help us better understand a wide range of neurological disorders associated with altered states of consciousness, from coma to altered consciousness,” said lead author Hannah Kinney, M.D., professor emeritus at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. It can be used as a roadmap for the future.” , seizures, and even sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). ” The authors are currently conducting a clinical trial aimed at stimulating the default ascending arousal network in comatose patients after traumatic brain injury, reactivating the network and restoring consciousness.

