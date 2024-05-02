University of Nottingham builds the UK's most powerful MRI scanner





The University of Nottingham has selected a supplier to help design and manufacture the UK's most powerful MRI scanner. A university spokesperson said the scanner would give researchers and doctors “unprecedented insight” into brain function and human disease mechanisms. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The scanner supports a range of clinical and neuroscience-focused research programs in the UK and is around 100 times more powerful than the original scanner. They added that it “will change our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and Huntington's disease, and neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and schizophrenia.” Higher resolution, faster imaging Ultra-high field MRI offers significant advantages in terms of increased sensitivity, allowing for higher spatial resolution imaging, faster imaging, and greater sensitivity to physiological changes. The scanner also provides graduated magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) capabilities to provide information about the human body's biochemistry. The spokesperson continued: “New insights into brain structure and function provided by this facility will be of immediate benefit to researchers in basic and clinical neuroscience. Measuring function will have value across the biomedical community, including the life sciences and healthcare industries, and the NHS.” Technical expertise and knowledge Professor Richard BowtellSir Peter Mansfield, Director of the Imaging Center, said: We have worked successfully with both companies in the past and are confident that they have the technical expertise and knowledge to deliver this powerful and complex machine. ” Selected suppliers Tesla Engineering and Philips UK & Ireland are at the heart of the university's Sir Peter Mansfield Imaging Center's national scanning facility, which is funded by a non-departmental body of government. Elements of a custom-built ultra-high field MRI scanner will be constructed in the US. British research and innovation. new technology and new advances Tesla Engineering builds an 11.7 Tesla magnet and gradient coil with an internal bore large enough to enable imaging of the human body. The Earth's magnetic field is about 50 million times smaller than a Tesla, and current clinical scanners operate with fields of 1.5 or 3T. To achieve the 11.7T magnetic field, Tesla Engineering plans to use new technology to maintain the magnet wiring at a temperature of -271 degrees Celsius, just 2.5 degrees above absolute zero. This low temperature causes a large enough current to flow through the wires inside the magnet, creating a magnetic field more than 200,000 times stronger than Earth's magnetic field. Tesla is a unit used to measure the strength of magnetic fields. Philips will develop advanced scanner hardware to efficiently excite and measure the 500 MHz magnetic resonance signal produced by hydrogen nuclei at 11.7T. Scanner hardware leverages new advances in machine learning to optimally generate detailed images from these signals. (Image: Richard Bowtell, via University of Nottingham)

