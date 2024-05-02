New study warns against eating ultra-processed foods

Ray's chips areno one can eat only one'', the company intended to convey the deliciousness of its products. Even people with the discipline of a professional athlete find potato chips delicious. Stops at just one.

But new the study A paper published in the British Medical Journal found that willpower isn't as important when it comes to certain foods, even if you're healthy. Canadian hockey great Mark Messier.

Ultra-processed foods can interfere with your body's signals that it feels full, your ability to absorb nutrients, and your ability to digest. This confusion can make it difficult to know when to stop eating. This may be why ultra-processed foods are correlated with more than 30 health problems, including: type 2 diabetes, Heart disease, cancer and obesity.

Beth Olson, associate professor of nutritional sciences in the University of Wisconsin-Madison's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, recently appeared on WPR'sCentral Standard TimeHow to identify ultra-processed foods and make healthier choices.

The following has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Rob Ferret: What's your rule of thumb when you're at a grocery store or a restaurant and trying to determine if something has been processed to the point that it's not healthy?

Beth Olson: You can use a few things. One is common sense. If you're looking at fruits and vegetables in the produce aisle, chances are they'll be good food for you. Walk around the store and shop.

Another thing to do is to pay attention to the label. If you pick up a can or box or frozen package in the middle of the store, look at the label and say, What is the ingredient list? Does it list whole wheat or some type of refined grain? ”

RF: What types of foods are most likely to encounter ultra-processing?

baud: Snacks or treats category — almost anything you'll find in the food aisles like potato chips and crackers — the candy aisle and baked goods. All of these foods would definitely fall into the ultra-processed category.

RF: Why are these ultra-processed foods likely to lead to health problems in the future? Is there something bad in the food itself, or are we eating ultra-processed foods instead of the good ones? Are you eating it?

baud: Probably both. You're probably eating fatty foods…foods that may not contain the ingredients you need for gut health.

Part of it is that we're crowding out all the foods we recommend people eat. If people actually followed dietary guidelines and ate the recommended foods, there wouldn't be as much room left in their diet for ultra-processed foods.

RF: We hear about food deserts, where people don't have access to fresh produce, or don't have enough money or time to prepare food. What can we do in such a situation?

baud: We can work together in our communities to create better stores in our local neighborhoods. We can provide incentives to buy healthier foods and make them available to those who can't afford them. For example, you can stock healthy food at school so that every child who comes to school has a healthy meal.

It can also be used for education. How do you work with people to choose the best among foods? How do you choose with the money you have? How do you read labels to get the most nutrients for your money?

RF: Some of these ultra-processed foods contain “very delicious” means that you want to eat something and want to keep eating it. Does this actually lead to us consuming more calories, more salt, sugar, and fat?

baud: Food manufacturers know how to make food delicious. That's their job. It contributes to us eating more than we need.

It also comes from how we were raised and what we were used to. If we were raised on these foods, we prefer them. Just as young children grow up exposed to fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, helping families choose other foods can help people develop a preference for them.

RF: I've seen the argument that food that your grandparents didn't recognize or didn't make is probably ultra-processed. What do you think about that as a rule of thumb?

baud: Most researchers and nutritionists recognize the difference between processed and ultra-processed foods. In fact, much of the food we eat today is processed compared to what our grandmothers got from their gardens. But it's not all unhealthy.

The boxed, canned, and frozen food aisles are filled with healthy options, including frozen and canned fruits and vegetables and whole-grain breads.

I think it's a little too simplistic to say that it's not healthy if your grandma didn't make it for you.

RF: I eat breakfast cereal. I've been eating it all my life. I think I probably ate a mind-boggling amount. Generally, my rule is that if I look at the label and it has at least 4 grams of fiber, I think we have real food in here. Am I fooling myself?

baud: That's a great rule of thumb. One of the ways I talk to people about food choices is, “If that's what you want to eat…pick up a selection, look at the label, and compare.” When it comes to bread and breakfast cereals, are you choosing foods high in fiber and whole grains?

When buying soup, look to see if it's high in fiber, vegetables, lean meat, or high in fat or sugar. Choose your soup, but make the best choice among the soups.