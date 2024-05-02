Health
Intestinal dysbiosis in male mice affects offspring health and placental development
The intestinal flora is the microbial community that occupies the gastrointestinal tract. It is responsible for the production of enzymes, metabolites, and other molecules that are important for host metabolism and response to the environment.
A balanced gut microbiome is therefore important for mammalian health in many ways, including helping to regulate the immune and endocrine systems. This affects the physiology of tissues throughout the body. However, little was known about the influence of the gut microbiota on host reproduction or whether changes in the paternal microbiota influence offspring fitness.
The Hackett Group at EMBL Rome, in collaboration with the Bork Group and the Zimmermann Group at EMBL Heidelberg, worked to answer this question, and the results are now published in the journal. Nature. Scientists have shown that disrupting the gut microbiota of male mice increases the likelihood that their offspring will be born with low body weight and die prematurely. These findings are illustrated in this animation.
What is passed down to the next generation
To study the influence of the gut microbiome on male reproduction and their offspring, researchers investigated the effects of gut bacteria in male mice by treating them with common antibiotics that do not enter the bloodstream. The composition of This causes an imbalance in the microbial ecosystem in the intestines, a condition called dysbiosis.
The scientists then analyzed changes in the composition of key testicular metabolites. They found that in male mice, dysbiosis affects testicular physiology as well as metabolite composition and hormonal signaling. This effect was mediated, at least in part, by changes in the levels of leptin, an important hormone, in the blood and testes of men who had induced dysbiosis. These observations suggest the existence of a “gut-germline axis” in mammals as a critical connection between the gut, its microbiota, and the germline.
To understand the link between this “gut germline” axis and the traits passed on to offspring, researchers mated untreated or dysbiotic males with untreated females. Mice offspring born to fathers with dysbiosis had significantly lower birth weight and increased postnatal mortality. Treatment with different combinations of antibiotics and laxatives that disrupt the gut microbiome (which also disrupts the microbiome) had similar effects on the offspring.
Importantly, this effect is reversible. When antibiotics are discontinued, the father's microbiome recovers. When mice with restored microbiota were bred with untreated females, their offspring were born with normal birth weight and normal development.
Pia Bork, Director of EMBL Heidelberg, who participated in the study, said: “We observed that when the normal microbiota is restored, the intergenerational effects disappear. “The changes mean there may be protection available for potential fathers.” “The next step is to understand in detail how different environmental factors, such as medicines, including antibiotics, can affect the paternal germline and therefore the development of the fetus.” This publication “This study shows that “We set out to understand the environmental impact on fathers by considering the gut microbiome as a microbiome,” he added. This creates a sufficient cause model for assessing intergenerational health risks in complex ecosystems. ”
Paternal influence on disease risk during pregnancy
In their study, Hackett and colleagues also found that placental abnormalities, such as poor vascularization and reduced growth, occur more frequently in pregnancies of men with internal abnormalities. Placental defects are characteristic of a common pregnancy complication in humans called preeclampsia, which causes impaired growth in offspring and is a risk factor for developing a variety of common diseases later in life.
Our study demonstrates the existence of a communication channel between the mammalian gut microbiota and the reproductive system. Furthermore, environmental factors that disrupt these signals in prospective fathers increase the risk of negative outcomes for offspring health by altering placental development. This means that in mice, the father's environment immediately before conception can influence offspring traits independently of genetics. ”
Jamie Hackett, Research Project Coordinator and EMBL Rome Group Leader
“At the same time, we found that this effect is only one generation. Further research is needed to investigate how pervasive these effects are and whether they are relevant to humans. It must be made clear that there are essential differences that should be considered when translating results from mouse models to humans. '' Hackett continued, “However, given the prevalence of dietary and antibiotic practices in Western culture, which are known to disrupt the gut microbiome, patrilineal intergenerational influences are unlikely.'' “It is important to consider more carefully how these affect pregnancy outcomes and population disease risk.” ”
sauce:
Reference magazines:
Argo Demboba, A. other. (2024). Disturbances in the father's microbiome affect the physical fitness of the offspring. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07336-w.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Dysbiosis-in-male-mice-affects-offspring-health-and-placental-development.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 7 of the Best EDC Gear for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review
- Google is doing even worse when it comes to independent sites
- Intestinal dysbiosis in male mice affects offspring health and placental development
- Cin Scholz – Macron before Xi Jinping's visit to Paris
- The lawyer who negotiated the deal with Stormy Daniels seemed shocked that Trump won: What did we do? | Donald Trump trial
- The Forbes-Swinney partnership is a good thing for the SNP, but should there be an election?
- Volunteers encourage Jokowi to become president of a political party
- US accuses Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine
- Kakao's acquisition of SM Entertainment stake approved by antitrust regulator
- Men's Tennis and South Carolina face off in NCAA Opener on Friday
- Zendayas' Met Gala dress hasn't even been made yet
- New expo showcasing AI innovation | Tech talk and innovation