Michigan County confirms rabies infection in bats; infection continues to spread

A rabies-infected bat was discovered in a small Michigan county, prompting local health officials to warn residents about the dangers of bats and animal bites in general.

Washtenaw County, with a population of more than 300,000 people, had been without a rabies-positive animal for an “extended period” until Monday, when the presence of a rabid bat was confirmed. The last known rabies-infected bat in the region was in 2022.

“However, it is not unusual for a few rabid bats to appear in the county each year,” Airen Velasquez, county health department epidemiology coordinator, said in the paper. News alert. “Encounters with bats tend to increase in the summer and fall, so we would like to encourage everyone to contact us if they find a bat in their home.”

It's not just Michigan residents who are at risk: Rabies is “more likely to be transmitted to humans and pets during the spring and summer months due to increased outdoor activity.” USA TODAY reported.

This viral disease affects all mammals and is extremely fatal to those who become infected and do not receive proper medical care.

Here's what you need to know about rabies, including what symptoms to watch out for as we head into the warmer months.

What is rabies?

It is a viral disease that is usually transmitted from animal to animal or from animal to human through the bite or scratch of a rabid animal. Specifically, direct contact with saliva and damage to the skin and mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, and mouth, USA TODAY reports.

It can also be transmitted by direct contact with the brain or nervous system tissue of an infected animal. There is no known risk of infection from petting a rabid animal or coming into contact with its blood, urine, or feces.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of all mammals, causing brain disease and ultimately death. However, it is completely preventable with proper vaccination and post-exposure treatment, the report says. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is primarily found in wild animals such as bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, and dogs from other countries continue to transmit rabies, at least in the United States, and account for most of the world's rabies deaths. The cause is said to be a dog bite.

Do all bats carry rabies?

No, not all bats carry rabies. However, it is possible to get infected with a virus.

Only 6% of bats encountered captured Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the dog was tested for rabies in the United States and was found to have the virus. According to 2019, bats account for one-third of the 5,000 rabid animals reported each year in the United States, and are responsible for 7 out of 10 deaths from rabies infections, according to 2019. There is. data From the CDC.

USA TODAY reported that bats carry the rabies virus in every U.S. state except Hawaii.

What are the common rabies symptoms?

It is extremely rare for humans to contract rabies, but Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission It says one to two cases are reported each year.

The CDC is developing a rabies vaccine for humans. It is recommended It is for people who are at high risk of infection, such as those who work with potentially infected animals or who may travel to remote areas of the country where there are large numbers of stray dogs.

After exposure, there is an incubation period during which the virus moves to the brain. The incubation period can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months and varies depending on the location of the exposure site on the body, the type of rabies virus and existing immunity, USA TODAY reported.

Symptoms are similar in humans and animals.

The symptoms of rabies are similar to those caused by influenza infection. This includes weakness and discomfort, fever and headache. You may also feel tingling or itching at the site of the sting, which may last for several days.

Symptoms progress over time and include brain dysfunction, anxiety, confusion, agitation, delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, phobias, and insomnia.

The CDC states that once clinical symptoms of rabies appear, the disease is almost always fatal, and fewer than 20 cases of survival from rabies have been recorded. If you think you or an animal you know may have been infected with rabies, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

Washtenaw County residents can report bat exposures and animal bites. here.