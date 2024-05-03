Cell research reveals the effects of endurance exercise on the “whole body”





in Papers Published in a magazine on May 1st Nature, scientist one step closer A whole-body map of the body's cellular responses to endurance exercise – identifying impact “Whole tissue effect” of trainingeven in tissues of organs not normally involved in movement. This discovery is Physical Activity Molecular Transducer Consortium (MoTrPAC)is a 10-year initiative launched in 2016 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to uncover at the molecular level how exercise improves and maintains our health. Georgia Tech bioanalytical chemist Facundo Fernandez and emory university biochemist Eric Ortlund lead one of them Consortium chemical analysis siteresearchers from across the country are collecting data from animals and more than 2,000 volunteers and translating it into a comprehensive map of cellular changes throughout the body in response to exercise. A $226 million investment in the MoTrPAC NIH Common Fund will help people with chronic conditions identify specific physical activities to improve personal health and potentially target therapeutic targets, namely the positive effects of exercise. We hope that this will be useful in discovering drugs that can be imitated. MoTrPAC's latest group of papers details research data in rats. Revealing how to build endurance It affects biomolecules and “all the tissues of the body,” as well as tissue and gene expression, and even the marked tissue differences between male and female organisms. read more: Facundo M. Fernandezis Regents Professor of Bioanalytical Chemistry and Chairman of the Vassar-Woolley Foundation at Georgia Tech. He also serves as Associate Editor of the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (JASMS). Eric Ortlund He is a professor in the Department of Chemistry at Emory University and a member of the Discovery and Development Therapeutics Research Program at the Winship Cancer Institute. Georgia Tech study co-author Also includes David A. Gaul (Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and Samuel G. Moore (Petit Biotechnology Institute). Co-author from Emory University Also includes Zhang Tiantian and Hou Zhenxin (Department of Biochemistry). Funding: MoTrPAC research is supported by: Multiple NIH grants and research institutionsthe National Science Foundation (NSF), the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, and NORC at the University of Chicago. NIH grants include U24OD026629 (Bioinformatics Center), U24DK112349, U24DK112342, U24DK112340, U24DK112341, U24DK112326, U24DK112331, U24DK112348 (Chemical Analysis Site), U01AR0711 33, U 01AR071130, U01AR071124, U01AR071128, U01AR071150, U01AR071160, U01AR071158 (Clinical Center ), U24AR071113 (Consortium Coordination Center), U01AG055133, U01AG055137, U01AG055135 (PASS/Animal Site); as well as NHGRI Institutional Training Grant 5T32HG000044 in Genomic Sciences. National Institutes of Health National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute F32 Postdoctoral Fellowship Award F32HL154711; National Institute on Aging P30AG044271 and P30AG003319.

