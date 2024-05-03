New research suggests hormone therapy for women suffering from menopause may not be as dangerous as previously thought





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Hot flashes. can not sleep. Pain during sex. Many women endure some of these menopausal symptoms because of a controversial 2002 study that scared women and doctors away from hormone replacement therapy. Now, new follow-up studies suggest this treatment is safer than originally thought. When Marla Gane, 72, of Orange, was 50 years old, doctors removed her ovaries, sending her into menopause. “I fell asleep. Please wake up! I was drenched from night sweats and hot flashes. It was awful,” she recalled. She started hormone replacement therapy. However, when she was 65 years old, her doctor stopped the prescription. “She said she thinks you need to see a gynecologist, but she doesn't feel comfortable sending you to one.” The concern lies in the findings of a decades-old study. In 2002, researchers halted one arm of the Women's Health Initiative study after data suggested an increase in breast cancer. His use of hormone therapy decreased by 80%. “The best way to describe the women is to say they were absolutely stunned,” said Dr. Thomas Lewis, an obstetrician and gynecologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center. He said the data may have been misinterpreted. In a new JAMA study, researchers say hormone therapy may be a safe, long-term method to treat the hot flashes and discomfort associated with menopause. “You don't have to arbitrarily stop hormone replacement therapy when you turn 65. You can continue it until the end of your life or whenever you want to stop,” Lewis said. He added that most doctors prescribe estrogen patches, which reach the bloodstream more efficiently and are the same as what the body naturally produces. However, it may take a few tries to find the right fit. “Doctors need to understand, when you're on hormone replacement therapy, not everyone's biology and biochemistry is exactly the same,” he said. Gain's advice is to talk to your doctor about the pros and cons. “You need to see a doctor you trust,” she says. “And I trust Dr. Lewis. I don't think I'll ever stop doing that.”

