Children with high blood pressure have a higher risk of serious heart disease over the long term





Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Young people with high blood pressure are almost four times more likely to be at long-term risk of serious heart disease, such as stroke or heart attack, according to a new study. The study, led by McMaster University, Pediatric Society (PAS) 2024 General Meetingheld in Toronto from May 2nd to 6th. High blood pressure affects one in 15 children and adolescents worldwide and is a growing concern, researchers say. Nevertheless, it is unclear what happens to these children in the long term. Researchers compared 25,605 young people diagnosed with high blood pressure in Ontario from 1996 to 2021 with young people without high blood pressure. The study found that over an average follow-up period of 13 years, young people with hypertension were two to four times more likely to develop hypertension. heart attackstroke, heart failure, or cardiac surgery compared to young people without hypertension. Experts say improved blood pressure screening and treatment in childhood could reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular disease in adulthood. “Put more resources into pediatrics.” blood pressure screening “If managed, it may be possible to reduce the long-term risk of heart disease in children with high blood pressure,” said author Cal H. Robinson, M.D., pediatric nephrology fellow at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). Stated. “Increasing awareness of the importance of regular screening and follow-up for childhood hypertension may prevent children from developing serious adverse cardiac outcomes later in life.” not.” The study authors recommend additional funding for long-term studies of pediatric hypertension to gain greater insight into adult cardiac and renal outcomes in children with hypertension. For more information:

Abstract: Long-term cardiovascular outcomes in children and adolescents with hypertension: a population-based propensity-matched cohort study. provided by

