Insights into the malaria parasite reveal opportunities for sexual development to prevent disease spread

The developmental stages of the most deadly human malaria parasite have been mapped in high resolution for the first time, giving researchers a better understanding of this ever-adapting enemy than ever before.

the study, Today (May 2nd), sciencedetails the key developmental stages of the malaria parasite. Plasmodium falciparum, using single-cell RNA-seq. This provides detailed information about the life stages required before this parasite can be transmitted to mosquitoes, during which it matures and changes from an asexual to a sexual state.

Research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Mali's Malaria Research and Training Center (MRTC), and other collaborators has been added to the freely available Malaria Cell Atlas1. The atlas provides information for researchers around the world to create tools to investigate and track this disease.

New insights accessed through the Malaria Cell Atlas will also help identify new ways to stop the parasite from developing, including new drugs and vaccines to prevent infection.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease that is estimated to infect 249 million people and kill 608,000 people worldwide in 202222. malaria parasite parasite, and Plasmodium falciparum It is the deadliest of the parasites and the most prevalent on the African continent2.

Plasmodium falciparum It is a single-celled parasite that evolves rapidly, making it difficult to develop long-lasting and effective diagnostics, drugs, and vaccines to prevent it. There is enormous genetic diversity in the malaria parasite, and people are frequently infected with multiple different strains of the parasite. In Mali, approximately 80 percent of people infected with malaria carry multiple genetically distinct strains of the parasite.3.

Malaria parasites are found in asexual or sexually developed forms in the human host. Asexual reproduction in humans is what causes the symptoms of malaria, but to be transmitted the parasite must develop and develop into male or female reproductive cells known as gametocytes.

Sexual engagement and development are controlled by transcription factors, which are proteins that regulate gene activity. The mature sexual form of the parasite circulates in the bloodstream until it is taken up by a mosquito.

In the latest study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the MRTC in Mali, researchers used both long-read and short-read single-cell RNA sequencing to map stages of sexual development. Plasmodium falciparum In the laboratory. This allowed them to track gene expression levels and reveal which genes are involved in each step of the process.

The researchers then applied the approach to parasites in blood samples taken from four people in Mali who were naturally infected with malaria. This is the first time these techniques have been applied to infectious strains in real time at such high resolution.

By comparing laboratory data with natural infection data, the researchers discovered parasite cell types not previously seen in laboratory strains, highlighting the importance of real-world data.

The team compared different natural products Plasmodium falciparum Examine the strains within each donor to identify the gene of interest.

Some of the genes that are overexpressed in certain lineages during sexual development are involved in the survival of the mosquito parasite, including their role in reducing mosquito immunity. The next step is to assess the impact of these genes on infection.

“This is the first time that we have been able to map the sexual developmental stages of malaria parasites in both laboratory and natural strains, giving us deeper insight into the similarities and differences.” Our research uncovers new biology in naturally occurring strains not seen in laboratory strains, deepening our understanding of how malaria develops and spreads.” – jesse roppCo-first author, Wellcome Sanger Institute

“Our research adds to the ever-growing Atlas of Malaria Cells, providing researchers around the world with a high-quality, open-access genomic resource. With this high-resolution atlas, scientists can Working together as a scientific community is the only way to successfully control and treat malaria. It's a method.” Dr. Sunil DoggaCo-first author, Wellcome Sanger Institute

“Malaria has a huge impact globally, affecting millions of people every year, but attempts to control and treat malaria are quickly defeated by the parasite. The life cycle of the protozoan, Understanding more about the genes involved, and the factors that control them, is critical to ongoing malaria research. Our study highlights key points in the sexual development of this parasite. Targeting future drug development could help break the cycle of infection and minimize spread.” Professor Abdullahi Jimdeco-author, Malaria Research and Training Center, University of Bamako, Mali, Professor Emeritus, Wellcome Sanger Institute

“This renewed focus of the Malaria Cell Atlas Project on natural infections coincides with the first use of malaria vaccines and the continued rise in drug resistance. The Malaria Cell Atlas provides a window into parasite gene usage that is not possible with other approaches, while also providing a clearer understanding of how genetically diverse parasites are within the same human population. This is a resource that we hope will become increasingly useful in the fight against malaria.” Dr. Mara Roenizaksenior author at the Wellcome Sanger Institute

reference: Dogga SK, Rop JC, Cudini J Single-cell atlas of heterosexual development. Plasmodium falciparum. Science. 2024;384(6695):eadj4088. Doi: 10.1126/science.adj4088

