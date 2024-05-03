Community Editorial Board: Identifying your adolescent mental health challenges can connect you with support

Photo credit: Vichai Phubbphapan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content During the critical years of adolescence, mental health plays an important role in overall well-being.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content During May Mental Health Awareness Month, it's important to understand the early signs of mental health problems in children and adolescents and effective ways to intervene and support them.

Article content Adolescence is characterized by major physical, emotional, and social changes. Amid these changes, it can be difficult for parents, schools, and caregivers to distinguish between normal teen behavior and developing mental health problems. Maintaining an attentive attitude to typical indicators can make it easier to detect problems early and provide the necessary support. Examine subsequent psychological cases that may appear as precursors in adolescence.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content Changes in sleeping or eating patterns: Adolescents suffering from depression may notice changes in their sleeping and eating patterns. For example, people may have excessive sleep or insomnia, as well as overeating or loss of appetite. Adolescents experiencing anxiety or depression may exhibit feelings of deep sadness and hopelessness that persist for no apparent reason. This emotional distress can affect your daily life and general well-being. Adolescents commonly experience heightened anxiety and fear, which can be classified as an anxiety disorder. These illnesses are characterized by excessive worry and fear that significantly interfere with normal activities. For example, adolescents who suffer from social anxiety may experience severe worry and anxiety in social situations and, as a result, adopt avoidance strategies.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content Mental health concerns can have a negative impact on academic performance and motivation to learn, leading to decreased academic performance or withdrawal from school. Even students who are initially diligent may suddenly experience a decline in academic performance and motivation to learn due to feelings of apathy, difficulty concentrating, and excessive stress. Adolescents dealing with mental health concerns may turn to risky behaviors as a coping mechanism. Examples of temporary respite from emotional pain and misery include substance abuse, self-harm, or irresponsible behavior. Recommendations from the editorial department Community Editorial Board: Cornwall should not be a NIMBY city Community Editorial Board: Cheers to 10 years of running a small business in Cornwall Community Editorial Board: What made Florida a special place for me?

Advertisement 5 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content Unexplained physical symptoms: Psychological stress can manifest as physical symptoms without a medical explanation. Physical symptoms such as headaches, stomach aches, and other physical ailments can indicate the presence of a mental health problem, especially if symptoms persist after a medical exam. Suicidal thoughts: The presence of suicidal thoughts or plans is a very alarming sign that requires urgent attention and assistance. Adolescents facing serious mental health problems may consider or plan suicide to escape emotional distress. If you recognize potential signs of a mental health problem, it's important to take preventive measures. An important first step is to have an open and non-judgmental dialogue with the youth. By actively listening and encouraging the sharing of feelings, experiences, and challenges, caregivers can build trust and provide essential support.

Advertisement 6 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content It is important to encourage youth to seek help from a counselor, therapist, or mental health professional. Timely intervention greatly increases the likelihood of positive outcomes for mental health problems. It helps foster a nurturing atmosphere in which teens feel respected, understood, and helped. This may require advocating self-care techniques such as consistent physical activity, adhering to appropriate sleep patterns, and participating in hobbies and social events. Unaddressed mental health issues during adolescence can have serious and long-term effects on a young person's development and overall well-being. These disorders can hinder academic performance, disrupt social connections, and prevent the development of essential coping mechanisms needed to navigate life's complexities.

Advertisement 7 This ad has not yet loaded, but article continues below.

Article content Parents, schools, and communities can effectively prepare teens to manage their mental health by quickly identifying signs of mental health problems and providing timely support. Masu. This will help young people develop resilience and coping skills that are essential for mental health. This not only increases individual well-being, but also contributes to the well-being of society as a whole. It is important to remember that help is available. Caregivers work with mental health professionals, support groups, and community resources to ensure all teens receive the support they need to thrive and reach their full potential. plays an important role in the above. Let's work together to raise awareness and focus on the importance of mental health, and to establish a supportive atmosphere where young people are encouraged to seek support and thrive.

Article content