Birdwatching can help improve students' mental health and reduce distress

People who have nature-based experiences report higher levels of happiness and less psychological distress than those who don't, according to a new study. Bird watching, in particular, had promising results, leading to greater subjective well-being and less distress than more general nature exposure, such as walking. This finding is encouraging for college students, who are most likely to suffer from mental health problems, as birdwatching is an easy activity to engage in.

“There's a lot of research on well-being through the pandemic, suggesting that young adults and college-age children are struggling the most,” said the study's corresponding author, University of North Carolina School of Forestry and Forestry Sciences. said Nils Peterson, professor of environmental resources. Carolina State University. “If you think about students and graduate students in particular, they seem to be a group that is struggling in terms of accessing and benefiting from nature.

“Birdwatching is one of the most ubiquitous ways humans interact with wildlife around the world, and university campuses provide a place to access that activity, even in urban areas.”

To quantitatively measure subjective well-being, researchers used a five-question survey known as the World Health Organization's Five Well-Being Index (WHO-5). The tool asks participants to assign a rating from 0 to 5 to statements about happiness, depending on how often they have felt that way in the past two weeks. For example, if given the prompt “I feel calm and relaxed,'' participants would mark 0 for “never'' and 5 for “always.'' Researchers can calculate a raw happiness score by simply adding up the five responses. Zero is the worst possible quality of life and 25 is the best possible quality of life.

The researchers divided the participants into three groups: a control group, a group assigned five nature walks, and a group assigned five 30-minute birdwatching sessions. All three groups improved their WHO-5 scores, but the birdwatching group started lower and ended higher than his other two groups. Using the STOP-D, a similar questionnaire designed to measure psychological distress, researchers found that participants on both birdwatching and nature walks showed decreased distress, while engagement in nature showed a decrease in distress. They also found that it performed better than the

This study differs from some previous studies in that it compared the effects of birdwatching and interaction with nature to a control group rather than to a group more actively experiencing negative conditions. said Peterson.

“One of the studies we reviewed in the paper compared people who listen to birds to people who listen to traffic, but that's not really a neutral comparison,” Peterson said. Ta. “We had a neutral control to leave people alone and compare it to something positive.”

This study supports the idea that birdwatching can help improve mental health and opens many avenues for future research. For example, future research could examine why birdwatching helps people feel better, or the moderating effects of race, gender, and other factors.

