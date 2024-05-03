Bird flu had been circulating for four months before it was discovered.





May 3, 2024 – Avian influenza The virus had been circulating in U.S. dairy cows for at least four months before it was discovered and confirmed to be the H5N1 virus that causes the disease, according to an analysis of data by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Disease Center. The virus appears to have passed from infected birds to dairy cows late last year or early this year, according to a study published today. BioRxiv server on wednesday. The new analysis is another sign that bird flu strains are more widespread than originally thought. The strain was found in cattle with unknown links to other infected herds, suggesting that “there are affected herds that have not yet been identified,” the study said. Researchers reached their conclusion after analyzing a trove of genomic data that the Department of Agriculture collected in a public repository on April 21. Researchers said they were concerned that the data was not released until almost four weeks after the outbreak was announced on March 25. Nature. “The good news is that we've only seen one jump so far. But the bad news is that it's probably been circulating for months already, and in many ways,” said University of Arizona Tucson. said evolutionary biologist Dr. Michael Worobey. Nature. Since the USDA announced the outbreak in an interview at a dairy farm in Texas, infections have been confirmed in about 30 herds in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas. . Last week, the F.D.A. Said A national survey found traces of the avian influenza virus in one in five retail samples of pasteurized milk. But health experts say these tests don't necessarily indicate the actual virus. FDA is this country's Breast milk supply is safe This is due to the pasteurization process and the “diversion and destruction of milk from diseased cows.”

