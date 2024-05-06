Investigating the long-term effects of COVID-19 on body composition

Following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by the emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), many survivors are suffering from prolonged or post-COVID-19 infection. I experienced long-term symptoms collectively known as coronavirus. -Acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC).length COVID symptoms These include, but are not limited to, fatigue, neurological symptoms, changes in sense of smell or taste, new onset diabetes or autoimmune diseases.

study: Long-term effects of COVID-19 on body composition. Image credit: New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Chronic effects of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)

A new report has been published in the magazine nutrients reveals that even in people who have not been infected with COVID-19, body composition can be affected. Additionally, public health restrictions on movement outside the home, accompanied by compensatory changes in lifestyle, may have indirectly led to changes in body weight, fat mass, and lean body mass (LBM).

The main factors associated with changes in body composition include COVID-19 with associated muscle inflammation and damage, limited exercise, poor diet, increased alcohol consumption, and reduced physical activity.

Previous studies have shown that while body weight and body fat mass increased after the first pandemic-related lockdown, bone density, hand grip strength and body fat mass all showed worse trends in women. . Sarcopenia, as well as increased body weight and fat mass, have been reported in COVID-19 survivors, especially those who had the virus for a long time.

To date, no long-term effects of COVID-19 on body composition have been reported. The current study is a pioneering investigation in this field during COVID-19, examining parameters such as lean body mass (LBM), bone mineral density (BMD), core fat, and total fat.

About research

The current study utilized a prospective design to compare body composition using two whole-body DXA scans (DXA#1 and DXA#2, respectively). DXA#1 was obtained before the start of the pandemic, while DXA#2 was obtained afterward. Inflammatory markers and fasting lipid levels were also measured.

All study participants with a history of COVID-19 had DXA#2 after 1 year or more. The study involved 160 adults with an average age of 43 years. Approximately 50% of the study cohort tested positive for COVID-19 before the second scan.

More than 50% of the uninfected individuals were smokers, compared to 30% of the survivor group. Additionally, 55% of survivors were diagnosed with PASC, approximately 60% experienced fatigue, 50% reported brain fog, and 40% experienced shortness of breath and anxiety, depression, or low mood.

Only one survivor was hospitalized due to COVID-19. However, this patient did not require admission to the intensive care unit.

What did the research show?

Patients with COVID-19 had increased inflammatory markers and higher levels of vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 (VCAM-1) and oxidized low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Conversely, tumor necrosis factor receptor II (TNF-RII) levels were reduced in uninfected individuals.

Compared to those diagnosed with COVID-19, those without the virus had an increase in body fat of about 900 grams and 160 grams, respectively. Similarly, total fat increased by 1,500 and 200 grams, respectively. These differences persisted even after adjusting for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and COVID-19 status.

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) levels were associated with total and trunk fat. Additionally, LBM increased by nearly 1,000 grams in non-infected people and decreased by 65 grams in COVID-19 survivors.

Among COVID-19 survivors, PASC did not differentiate between individuals who had similar annualized body fat, total fat mass, and LBM measurements.

conclusion

Remarkably, all COVID-19 survivors witnessed a decrease in lean body mass and an increase in several inflammatory biomarkers during the same period, indicating that COVID-19 directly affects muscle. effects have been suggested.”

Study results show that total fat, trunk fat, and body weight increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but significantly in uninfected individuals. These effects are therefore likely to be due to pandemic-related changes, such as sedentary lifestyles, increased snacking and processed food consumption, and lockdown restrictions, rather than to the infection itself. .

During the study period, LBM increased in uninfected individuals, but this characteristic decreased slightly in COVID-19 positive individuals. This may be directly related to SARS-CoV-2 infection, mainly because few treated patients were prescribed steroids. Previous studies have also reported muscle fiber atrophy and severe inflammatory damage to muscle cells due to COVID-19, indicating that this tissue is a target of SARS-CoV-2.

Interestingly, only a few inflammatory markers were elevated in COVID-19 survivors, and none correlated with body composition parameters, except for hsCRP, which is associated with total and core fat.

Understanding the relationship between COVID-19 and changes in body composition could help implement early strategies to prevent these long-term changes, as well as individualized exercise and nutrition to reduce the risk of metabolic complications. Helps develop a plan.”