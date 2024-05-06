Omega-6 fatty acids may reduce risk of bipolar disorder





Omega-6 fatty acids, commonly found in eggs, chicken and seafood, may reduce the risk of bipolar disorder, according to a world-first study from the University of South Australia. Using Mendelian randomization, a powerful method of causal inference, researchers tested 913 metabolites in 14,296 European subjects and found that 33 metabolites (mostly lipids) were associated with risk for bipolar disorder. It turns out that they are related. Bipolar disorder is a debilitating mood disorder characterized by cycles of mania and depression. Although its cause is not yet clear, research has shown that bipolar disorder is highly heritable. If a parent has bipolar disorder, there is a 1 in 10 chance that the child will also develop bipolar disorder. One in eight people worldwide has a mental illness, and approximately 40 million people experience bipolar disorder. Almost 3% of Australians (568,000 people over the age of 16) have bipolar disorder. Lead researcher Dr David Stacey said the new evidence paves the way for new potential lifestyle and dietary interventions. “There is growing evidence that metabolites play an important role in bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders,” Dr. Stacey says. “This is very encouraging because if we can find factors associated with certain health conditions, we can identify ways to counteract these conditions through potential lifestyle and dietary interventions. “In this study, we found that a genetic predisposition to being high in fats, including arachidonic acid*, was linked to a lower risk of bipolar disorder. Conversely, low levels of arachidonic acid were associated with a higher risk of bipolar disorder. Become. “Arachidonic acid can be obtained directly from meat and seafood, or synthesized from dietary linoleic acid (nuts, seeds, oils, etc.). It is believed to be essential for the development of “In fact, in many countries, arachidonic acid is added to infant formula to give children the best start in life. Therefore, for people at high risk of bipolar disorder, there is potential to increase this tendency through supplements. There is definitely a sex. “However, although we know that arachidonic acid is involved in early brain development, the question is whether supplements for bipolar disorder should be taken during the perinatal period or during early childhood. And it's unclear whether it's even beneficial for people who have already been diagnosed.” Professor Elina Hypponen, a co-author of the study, said preclinical studies and randomized controlled trials are needed to determine the preventive or therapeutic value of arachidonic acid supplements to combat bipolar disorder. ing. Further research is needed to rigorously evaluate the potential of arachidonic acid supplementation in the prevention and treatment of bipolar disorder, especially in people with genetic risk. Our findings support the potential for precision health interventions regarding early childhood nutrition for infant brain development, but we need to know more about its association with bipolar disorder. If we can establish how, why, and when people respond to arachidonic acid supplementation, we will be one step closer to helping people suffering from this serious, lifelong mental health condition. ” Professor Elina Hypponen New research – Metabolome-wide Mendelian randomization study identifies dysregulated arachidonic acid synthesis as a potential causative risk factor for bipolar disorder – A paper by Dr. David Stacey, Associate Professor Beben Benyamin, Associate Professor S. Hong Lee, and Professor Elina Hyppönen has been published in the journal Biological. Psychiatry. sauce: University of South Australia Reference magazines: Stacey, D. other. (2024). A metabolome-wide Mendelian randomization study identified dysregulated arachidonic acid synthesis as a potential causative risk factor for bipolar disorder. biological psychiatry. doi.org/10.1016/j.biopsych.2024.02.1005

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240506/Study-Omega-6-fatty-acids-could-reduce-the-risk-of-bipolar-disorder.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos